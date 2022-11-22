Meeting to discuss the closing of Price Rite market in Southwest Baltimore

There's a virtual meeting to talk about a grocery store closing in Southwest Baltimore.

Price Rite is set to close next month. It's been at the Mount Clare Junction shopping center in Pigtown for 10 years.

It's the only grocery store in the area. The next closest supermarket is the Food Depot in the Westside Shopping Center.

Tuesday's meeting is on Zoom. Click here to join the meeting tonight at 7 p.m. The meeting ID is 928 7477 0662. The password is 078670.