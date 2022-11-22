ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeting to discuss the closing of Price Rite market in Southwest Baltimore

By Kayla Foy
 5 days ago
There's a virtual meeting to talk about a grocery store closing in Southwest Baltimore.

Price Rite is set to close next month. It's been at the Mount Clare Junction shopping center in Pigtown for 10 years.

It's the only grocery store in the area. The next closest supermarket is the Food Depot in the Westside Shopping Center.

RELATED: "Devastating": Price Rite supermarket closing in southwest Baltimore

Tuesday's meeting is on Zoom. Click here to join the meeting tonight at 7 p.m. The meeting ID is 928 7477 0662. The password is 078670.

Phil Layshio
5d ago

Too much thievery going on by the locals. No grocery store will be able to survive in that area. Just like the Target that closed in Northwest Baltimorgue years ago, everythingwas stolen. If you want to open a business in that space that won't attract theft and thugs....open a book store or a work boot store.

