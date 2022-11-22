ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Call Of Duty’ remixes national anthems for special World Cup event

Call Of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players can hear a remixed version of their national anthem in a special World Cup event running alongside the tournament. As part of the ‘Support A Team’ event that started yesterday (November 24), each day players will be able to predict which team will win the daily highlighted event.

