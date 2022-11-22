Read full article on original website
Related
US-England World Cup game seen by 19.98M on US television
NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ 0-0 draw against England in the World Cup drew 19.98 million viewers for English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, the third-most watched men’s soccer game on U.S. television. The match, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, was seen by...
NME
‘Call Of Duty’ remixes national anthems for special World Cup event
Call Of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players can hear a remixed version of their national anthem in a special World Cup event running alongside the tournament. As part of the ‘Support A Team’ event that started yesterday (November 24), each day players will be able to predict which team will win the daily highlighted event.
Comments / 0