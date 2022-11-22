Read full article on original website
Martínez denies Belgium distracted by Kevin De Bruyne’s ‘we’re too old’ claim
Roberto Martínez denied Belgium had been distracted by Kevin De Bruyne’s claim they are too old to win the World Cup but conceded his team played with fear in their surprise defeat by Morocco. In a revealing interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, the Belgium playmaker said...
BBC
Davis Cup: Canada win title for first time with victory over Australia
Canada won the Davis Cup for the first time by beating Australia in the final in Malaga. In the opening singles rubber, Denis Shapovalov made up for his defeat in the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis. His Canada team-mate Felix Auger-Aliassime, the world number six, then...
BBC
Cost of living: Couple to give 2,000 football shirts to children for Christmas
A couple are hoping to give away 2,000 football shirts to children who otherwise might not receive a Christmas present this year. Paul and Lizzie Watson, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, have raised almost £9,000 and will distribute the shirts through schools and community groups. The total includes a £2,000 donation...
BBC
Dillian Whyte: Briton delivers flat performance in points victory over Jermaine Franklin
Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 26 November. Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Sport website & app from 12:00 GMT Sunday, 27 November. Heavyweight Dillian Whyte laboured to a majority points victory against American Jermaine Franklin in London. Whyte, 34, almost stopped Franklin in the final seconds after 12 mostly...
BBC
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
BBC
David Stirling: The rogue soldier who created the SAS
David Stirling, the Scot known as the founder of the SAS, was not what you would expect of a military hero. When he arrived in Cairo in 1941, the 25-year-old lacked the most basic discipline, had never seen any actual fighting and could not even march straight. He was so...
BBC
Game of Thrones star visits Game of Cones ice cream shop
A Game of Thrones fan and ice cream shop owner was "gobsmacked" when his store received a visit from a star of the show. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit television series, visited ice cream business Game of Cones in Cornwall on Wednesday. Simon Sassoon has owned...
