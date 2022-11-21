Gavin Dorsey: Northwestern softball & Kate Drohan (and this amazing site) Last spring, I had the pleasure of covering one of the most fun teams on campus, who defied expectations and went from unranked to a Women’s College World Series berth. From writing my feature on Rachel Lewis’ record-breaking season to covering the NCAA Tournament run to traveling to Oklahoma City myself, the team was a blast to cover. The players and coaches were great to talk to in interviews and press conferences, and the team as a whole always brought the energy in every game it played. With so many key pieces coming back from last year, I can’t wait to see what they do next.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO