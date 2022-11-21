Read full article on original website
Three takeaways from Northwestern’s trip to Cancún
In a week of giving thanks, here at Inside NU, we are thankful that Men’s Basketball is a watchable team. The ‘Cats traveled to Cancún, Mexico this week to play in the 2022 Cancún Challenge, and their first matchup was Tuesday against 2021 tournament team Liberty. They won that game 66-52 and advanced to play No. 13 Auburn on Turkey Day eve. The ‘Cats hung with Auburn all night and lost 43-42 in a defensive grudge match. Here’s three takeaways from Cancún:
Where are we Wednesday: Records don’t matter in Week 13
While the Northwestern football season will be looked at as forgettable, there is one thing to always remember — Week 13 means more. This year, it’s no different. Northwestern will return home after two dreadful road losses to Minnesota and Purdue, two games in which the Wildcats only scored 12 total points and never led in either game.
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern dominates Niagara 76-38, breaks .500
Niagara came into Evanston on Tuesday night, but it was Northwestern’s shots that continued to splash. The Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 B1G) kicked off their Thanksgiving week with a trouncing of the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-3,0-0 MAAC), 76-38, putting Northwestern one game over .500. Northwestern was led by Sydney Wood’s...
Women’s soccer: Spellbinding run comes to an end in Los Angeles
Prior to the season, I went to my good friend Doctor Strange and asked to borrow his Time Stone. I used it to analyze 14,000,605 possible outcomes for this women’s soccer season, and I found only one where I wasn’t writing this article. The fact that you are reading this means that, lamentably, that outcome did not occur and that the Wildcats lost in the NCAA tournament.
Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Auburn
After a comeback win over Liberty Tuesday night brought the ‘Cats to 5-0, Northwestern now faces a much tougher challenge. The Wildcats will have to battle No. 13 Auburn, who was ranked No. 1 in the country as recently as last season, for the Cancún Challenge and will put their undefeated record to the test. Here’s all the information you need to know going into Wednesday evening’s match:
ROUNDTABLE: What we’re thankful for this Thanksgiving
Gavin Dorsey: Northwestern softball & Kate Drohan (and this amazing site) Last spring, I had the pleasure of covering one of the most fun teams on campus, who defied expectations and went from unranked to a Women’s College World Series berth. From writing my feature on Rachel Lewis’ record-breaking season to covering the NCAA Tournament run to traveling to Oklahoma City myself, the team was a blast to cover. The players and coaches were great to talk to in interviews and press conferences, and the team as a whole always brought the energy in every game it played. With so many key pieces coming back from last year, I can’t wait to see what they do next.
Illinois game week press conference notes
Subsequent to its 10th straight loss, Northwestern football seeks to both end its winless streak as well as reclaim the HAT this Saturday against rival Illinois at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday. This week, head coach Pat Fitzgerald as well as seniors A.J. Hampton and Ray Niro III spoke about Rivalry Week, Senior Day and more.
Three matchups to watch against Illinois
Here we are: the last week of Northwestern’s season has arrived. Sitting at 1-10 overall and 1-7 in Big Ten play, the ‘Cats would love to send out their seniors by taking back the HAT and upsetting Illinois (7-4, 4-4 B1G). However, Bret Bielema’s squad has been better in nearly every facet than anyone outside of Champaign could have expected going into the fall.
