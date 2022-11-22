Students Explore Options at Career Day Event

Some 250 Federal Hocking High School students got a jump start on their career paths Friday.

The high school, located at 8461 OH-144, Stewart, held a two-hour career day event that brought together students with potential employers.

According to FHHS Internship Coordinator, Renee Ripple, this activity gave around 250 students the opportunity to meet over twenty-five different professionals — all of whom represented a different career path.

Ripple noted, “The morning was divided into 15-20 minute sessions. Each student got to pick the top four programs they were interested in. Then, they would go to the assigned room where the different speakers were waiting to do a presentation and answer their questions.”

Two of those speakers were guitar repair professionals, Dan Erlewine and Blake Burkholder. Erlewine retired two years ago after working for the Stewart- MacDonald Manufacturing Company, INC. (StewMac) for 33 years.

Based in Athens,Ohio, StewMac is currently the world leader in the repair, modification and construction of guitars.

Erlewine discussed his history in this industry with students, and expressed how, “With the right training and experience you can really make a good steady living repairing guitars.”

He is also a celebrated author who has written books like, “The Guitar Player Repair Guide” and “Fret Work Step By Step.”

Previously, Burkholder had worked as Erlewine’s apprentice before opening his own business, Peach Ridge Guitars, in Hurricane, WV. He stressed that, “There’s a big difference between repairing and making guitars. But, some of the best craftsmen in this field are right here in Athens OH.”

Burkholder also praised Federal Hocking High School for inviting him to their career day. He stated, “I had originally considered getting into nursing. Growing up I had no idea you could actually make a living working on guitars. Maybe if the high school I went to had had an event like this I might have started down my chosen career path much sooner.”

Julia Brewer in FHHS’s Band Director. After Erlewine and Burkholder’s presentation she said, “ I’ve always known of Dan as a local guitar legend. Their talk really gave my students some real insight into what guitar repair is all about. And, he also might have inspired me to take up a new hobby.”

Athens County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jayson White, talked with the students about different career options in local law enforcement. He also discussed various ways to get hired into this profession, the degree options that are available through attending Washington State Community College in Marietta, OH and Hocking College in Nelsonville, and the specific tools law enforcement officers utilize.

More importantly, Deputy White expressed how, “I got into law enforcement because I really wanted to help people.”

His goal with his presentation was to, “Make it clear how important good communications skills are in this profession, and to give these students a realistic view of what it really takes to get into law enforcement.”

White added, “I want these kids to understand that what I do for a living is nothing like what they’ve see on television and in the movies.”

One of the student’s the deputy’s presentation made a big impression on was freshman, Kara Jarvis. She said, “I learned a lot of things I didn’t know today -especially about the tools police men use, and all the different jobs options I have to chose from.”

As a result of Deputy white’s presentation, Kara is more determined than ever to pursue this career path after high school.

Some of the other career options students had the chance to learn more about included, occupational therapy, virtuality reality/video game programming, sports management, journalism, food service, real estate, firefighting and jobs with the Department of Transportation.

Nurse, Brittany Jarvis was at career day representing Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital. However, unlike many of the other presenters, Jarvis’s family has a long-standing history with FHHS.

Besides being a graduate herself, Jarvis’s son now attends her alma mater. Also, her father was a member of the school’s very first graduating class in 1969 and her grandmother was very active in the school board there.

Jarvis maintains, “All my presentations went very well today. The students I met with were all interested in nursing and asked all the right questions.”

She also expressed how being part of FHHS’s career day was in many ways a homecoming event for her. She explained, “I was so happy that many of the same teachers I had when I was a student are still teaching here today.”

Overall, Ripple maintains that Federal Hocking High School’s career day was a great success. She explained, “Students today need direction. I’m confident that all the speakers who came here today provided them with that. So, I hope some seeds got planted.”