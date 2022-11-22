RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech football team concluded its season with a 37-27 loss in a steady downpour at Joe Aillet Stadium on Senior Day. The Bulldogs eclipsed the century mark on the ground with 220 yards for the sixth consecutive game and eighth time this season. Redshirt sophomore running back Charvis Thornton had a career day rushing for 132 yards on eight carries for one touchdown. Thornton’s touchdown came on a 63-yard dash at the 9:39 mark in the third quarter.

RUSTON, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO