ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes to Compete with Top NFT Projects Avalanche and Tezos as NFT Club Prepares for Launch

Big Eyes’ developers plan to launch the token in the top ranks of the cryptocurrency market, and the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace is an integral part of that plan. However, in its rise to the top of the NFT charts, the token will face formidable resistance in Avalanche and Tezos, two popular NFT projects expected to trend soon. Read on to discover how Big Eyes plans to upset these top tokens when it launches.
NEWSBTC

3 Coins That Might Be Profitable For Investment Before 2023: Stellar, Decentraland, and Big Eyes Coin

Trying to decipher which cryptocurrency will be successful by the end of the year can be an arduous task as the crypto coin market is constantly shifting. Many coins have had highs and lows this year, but which platforms have managed to maintain the trust of their consumers? As the day breaks, the crypto market is dicier and almost unpredictable. Critical decisions are made by investors to avoid losses.
NEWSBTC

Is it Too Late To Buy Dogecoin? Here’s the opinion of some experts

Dogecoin was a path-breaker in 2021. It proved how community support and hype can drive the crypto movement. Things have been a little disappointing for the coin and the community this year, however. It has shed most of its value amid the series of crypto crashes. Does DOGE have what...
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin And The Sandbox – Top Ethereum Projects That Could Make you Crypto Millionaires Despite Issues Unlike FTX

Since the beginning of November 2022, the FTX platform has experienced significant scrutiny. This issue arose over the mismanagement of users’ funds. When crypto enthusiasts brought this lapse to light, users and investors panicked and pulled out their funds. This led to the forced resignation of some workers. Even Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, got replaced by a new person.
NEWSBTC

On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation

On-chain data shows signs of some fresh Bitcoin accumulation taking place during the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs purchased between 1 week and 1 month ago have risen since the FTX crash.
NEWSBTC

Liquidity Mining – Your Way to Grow Crypto Assets in The HyperNation

How to be extra rich with your existing fund in the Metaverse? Can your blockchain assets grow passive rewards for you to reap? The HyperNation has its answer for you to leverage your crypto assets and unlock its boundless potential efficiently. Your cryptocurrency holdings mean a lot more from now on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy