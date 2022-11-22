Read full article on original website
NECN
Sunny Saturday Before Rainy Sunday in New England
A beautiful sunny Saturday brings us mild temperatures. Highs remain slightly above average, normal highs are typically in the upper 40s at this time of the year and we’ll keep enjoying low 50s today. Another mild afternoon tomorrow but a gusty and rainy one too. The wind this afternoon...
NECN
Wet Weather Makes for Potentially Dangerous Post-Thanksgiving Commute
Scattered showers are moving through the northeast on this Black Friday. Shoppers will have to have a rain coat with a hood as they head in and out of any stores today. At least our temperatures are pretty mild with highs in the 50s in southern New England. Northern New...
