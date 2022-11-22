ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling

On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...
Big Eyes Coin And The Sandbox – Top Ethereum Projects That Could Make you Crypto Millionaires Despite Issues Unlike FTX

Since the beginning of November 2022, the FTX platform has experienced significant scrutiny. This issue arose over the mismanagement of users’ funds. When crypto enthusiasts brought this lapse to light, users and investors panicked and pulled out their funds. This led to the forced resignation of some workers. Even Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, got replaced by a new person.
Bitcoin Capitulation Deepens As aSOPR Metric Plunges To Dec 2018 Lows

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR metric has dropped to lows not seen since December 2018, suggesting that holder capitulation is deepening. Bitcoin aSOPR Plummets To Lows Not Observed Since Almost 4 Years Ago. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current capitulation is deeper than...
Bitcoin Shakes Off the Bears and Aims for $20,000 By End Of Year, Can It Make It?

Bitcoin remains rangebound, hovering around its yearly lows, with some short timeframe bullish momentum. The cryptocurrency suffered amid the FTX’s collapse and the subsequent contagion, but market participants seem more optimistic about potential profits. As of this writing, Bitcoin has retraced back to yesterday’s highs. The BTC’s price is...
XRP Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Could Aim Fresh Rally To $0.45

Ripple remained well bid above the $0.35 support against the US Dollar. XRP price seems to be eyeing a fresh rally towards the $0.45 level. Ripple started a decent increase from the $0.32 support zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading above $0.350 and the 100 simple...
Dogecoin Holds $0.08 Against All Odds; Here is Why This Will Favor DOGE Army

DOGE’s price continues to show strength as the price hold above the key region of $0.08 as bulls aim to go higher. DOGE’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as most traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of...
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,250

Ethereum started a decent recovery wave above $1,180 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh decline if it stays below the $1,250 resistance. Ethereum struggled to gain pace for a move above the $1,230 resistance level. The price is now trading above $1,170 and the 100 hourly simple...
On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation

On-chain data shows signs of some fresh Bitcoin accumulation taking place during the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs purchased between 1 week and 1 month ago have risen since the FTX crash.
Ethereum Price Reclaims Demand Zone Of $1,200 – Here Are Levels To Watch

ETH price reclaims demand zone of $1,200 as the price aims to trend higher. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as most traders and investors remain cautious. ETH price bounces from a low of $1,100 on the daily timeframe as it eyes a recapture of...
Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?

LINK’s price retraces to its 200 days range as the price aims for a breakout ahead of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $6 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. LINK’s price bounces from a low of...
Uniswap Price Struggles At $5.49, Will There Be A Run Up To $6?

After sustaining bullish price action for the past two days, the Uniswap price has registered a shift in its price movement. With a 0.9% loss in the last 24 hours, price sentiment has shifted toward the bears. At press time, Uniswap has struggled to move past its rigid resistance mark...
Flasko (FLSK) Gains Momentum With Avalanche (AVAX) and Thorchain (RUNE)

During the cryptocurrency market surges, cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Thorchain (RUNE) are gaining momentum. However, these cryptocurrencies don’t deliver guaranteed returns to investors. Hence, investors who are searching for the best returns must take a look at cryptocurrencies such as Flasko. It Is Not The Right Time...
Is it Too Late To Buy Dogecoin? Here’s the opinion of some experts

Dogecoin was a path-breaker in 2021. It proved how community support and hype can drive the crypto movement. Things have been a little disappointing for the coin and the community this year, however. It has shed most of its value amid the series of crypto crashes. Does DOGE have what...
Liquidity Mining – Your Way to Grow Crypto Assets in The HyperNation

How to be extra rich with your existing fund in the Metaverse? Can your blockchain assets grow passive rewards for you to reap? The HyperNation has its answer for you to leverage your crypto assets and unlock its boundless potential efficiently. Your cryptocurrency holdings mean a lot more from now on.

