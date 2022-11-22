Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...
NEWSBTC
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Multiply Your Revenue in 2023: Polygon, Ethereum Classic, and Big Eyes Coin
The FTX-induced crypto crash in Q4, 2022, came as a surprise and wiped out a huge part of the crypto market. Many top cryptocurrencies like Solana and Shiba Inu suffered massive blows and were overtaken by rival cryptocurrencies. While we expect these cryptocurrencies to bounce back, we may still keep...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin And The Sandbox – Top Ethereum Projects That Could Make you Crypto Millionaires Despite Issues Unlike FTX
Since the beginning of November 2022, the FTX platform has experienced significant scrutiny. This issue arose over the mismanagement of users’ funds. When crypto enthusiasts brought this lapse to light, users and investors panicked and pulled out their funds. This led to the forced resignation of some workers. Even Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, got replaced by a new person.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Capitulation Deepens As aSOPR Metric Plunges To Dec 2018 Lows
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin aSOPR metric has dropped to lows not seen since December 2018, suggesting that holder capitulation is deepening. Bitcoin aSOPR Plummets To Lows Not Observed Since Almost 4 Years Ago. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current capitulation is deeper than...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Revives Its Bullish Strength Above $290; Will Bulls Defend This Area?
BNB’s price bounces off from $250 as the price rallies to a high of $300 as bulls take charge of the price. BNB’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $300 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. BNB’s price bounces from a low of $250...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Hopes To Dominate The Market Like GMX And Avalanche. Here’s How
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming meme coin that intends to make a name for itself while making a difference in the world’s ecosystem. Its pre-sale has already dominated the coin market, with over $9 million raised so far. The new cryptocurrency has also mapped out plans to...
NEWSBTC
5 tokens every Crypto investor should focus on during the current bear market for potential long-term returns
There’s no denying that the bear market is in full swing for crypto evangelists. Top-ranked tokens are 90% off their high prices, and the market continues to swing lower weekly. With crypto markets heading lower, there’s no respite for buyers or long traders. This presents a dynamic where investors...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shakes Off the Bears and Aims for $20,000 By End Of Year, Can It Make It?
Bitcoin remains rangebound, hovering around its yearly lows, with some short timeframe bullish momentum. The cryptocurrency suffered amid the FTX’s collapse and the subsequent contagion, but market participants seem more optimistic about potential profits. As of this writing, Bitcoin has retraced back to yesterday’s highs. The BTC’s price is...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Could Aim Fresh Rally To $0.45
Ripple remained well bid above the $0.35 support against the US Dollar. XRP price seems to be eyeing a fresh rally towards the $0.45 level. Ripple started a decent increase from the $0.32 support zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading above $0.350 and the 100 simple...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Holds $0.08 Against All Odds; Here is Why This Will Favor DOGE Army
DOGE’s price continues to show strength as the price hold above the key region of $0.08 as bulls aim to go higher. DOGE’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as most traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,250
Ethereum started a decent recovery wave above $1,180 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh decline if it stays below the $1,250 resistance. Ethereum struggled to gain pace for a move above the $1,230 resistance level. The price is now trading above $1,170 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation
On-chain data shows signs of some fresh Bitcoin accumulation taking place during the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs purchased between 1 week and 1 month ago have risen since the FTX crash.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Reclaims Demand Zone Of $1,200 – Here Are Levels To Watch
ETH price reclaims demand zone of $1,200 as the price aims to trend higher. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as most traders and investors remain cautious. ETH price bounces from a low of $1,100 on the daily timeframe as it eyes a recapture of...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Extends Accumulation By 200 Days; Will Bulls Push For A Breakout?
LINK’s price retraces to its 200 days range as the price aims for a breakout ahead of its staking scheduled in December 2022. LINK’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $6 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. LINK’s price bounces from a low of...
NEWSBTC
Uniswap Price Struggles At $5.49, Will There Be A Run Up To $6?
After sustaining bullish price action for the past two days, the Uniswap price has registered a shift in its price movement. With a 0.9% loss in the last 24 hours, price sentiment has shifted toward the bears. At press time, Uniswap has struggled to move past its rigid resistance mark...
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Gains Momentum With Avalanche (AVAX) and Thorchain (RUNE)
During the cryptocurrency market surges, cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Thorchain (RUNE) are gaining momentum. However, these cryptocurrencies don’t deliver guaranteed returns to investors. Hence, investors who are searching for the best returns must take a look at cryptocurrencies such as Flasko. It Is Not The Right Time...
NEWSBTC
Which Cryptocurrencies To Buy in 2023: Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
It’s not always easy to decide which altcoin to buy, especially in a bear market. Market experts are talking about Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The first two have been in the game for years, while ORBN is still in the second phase of its presale, and is expected to be 60x going into 2023!
NEWSBTC
Key On-Chain Indicator Signals Bottom Is In; Ethereum Core Devs Endorse EIP-4844
The downfall of FTX has also left its mark on the Ethereum (ETH) price. Over the last 30 days, Ether has recorded a drop of around 20%. At press time, the price was at $1,171, just above the crucial support level of $1,100. In the short term, the ETH price...
NEWSBTC
Is it Too Late To Buy Dogecoin? Here’s the opinion of some experts
Dogecoin was a path-breaker in 2021. It proved how community support and hype can drive the crypto movement. Things have been a little disappointing for the coin and the community this year, however. It has shed most of its value amid the series of crypto crashes. Does DOGE have what...
NEWSBTC
Liquidity Mining – Your Way to Grow Crypto Assets in The HyperNation
How to be extra rich with your existing fund in the Metaverse? Can your blockchain assets grow passive rewards for you to reap? The HyperNation has its answer for you to leverage your crypto assets and unlock its boundless potential efficiently. Your cryptocurrency holdings mean a lot more from now on.
Comments / 0