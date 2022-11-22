Read full article on original website
The Big Industry 5.0
It is a remarkable and somewhat concerning fact that some forecasts project that the manufacturing sector could have a shortage of 2.1 million skilled jobs by 2030. One of the ways that manufacturers can adapt to the looming labor shortage is by becoming more efficient, and one of the best ways to make that happen is by continuing to be smarter and more strategic about integrating technology into manufacturing environments. That process is already well underway with the implementation of Industry 4.0, a collection of emerging technologies that includes cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things (IOT), cloud computing and cognitive computing/artificial intelligence (AI).
The Key to Reimagining E-Commerce Micro-Fulfillment
The fulfillment aspect of online retailing is commanding considerable attention from retailers, particularly with the advent of COVID-19 as consumers have evolved to more fully rely on online shopping. Fulfillment is the decisive moment with the customer, where the real e-commerce profit is derived. The retailer can catch its revenue on the front-end with an attractive and easy-to-navigate website and an easy-to-use shopping cart and credit card capturing system. However, if the customer cannot get the product when and where they want it, the retailer risks alienating and ultimately losing the customer.
Same-Day Delivery Not Just for Consumers Anymore
The definition of “fast shipping” has dramatically changed in recent years. For many consumers, fast shipping means 2-day and even same-day delivery. This has changed the way consumers shop because it blends the ease of online shopping with the immediacy of physical stores. Some online marketplaces have jumped on the trend by partnering with on-demand delivery providers.
What to do About Disparate ERP Systems?
As discussions of a recession continue to loom, private equity (PE) companies can play a key role in helping manufacturing firms weather the storm by enabling them to lower operating costs and promote growth. A crucial part of that effort involves improving business efficiencies within companies’ enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.
