Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship: Schedule, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over the ...
AP top 25: Where we slotted Ohio State, FSU, Clemson and Alabama on our ballot
A chaotic end to college football’s regular season forced a complete overhaul to my weekly AP top 25 ballot. Only three teams (No. 1 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama and No. 15 Utah) remained in the same spot as last week ... and I seriously considered moving all of them, too.
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
Wolves-Warriors: Prince, McLaughlin out, McDaniels questionable
Jaden McDaniels was added to the injury report Sunday morning.
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue's 30-16 Win Over Indiana
Purdue football surged in the second half to take down rival Indiana 30-16 on the road, claiming the Old Oaken Bucket for the second straight season and earning the first Big Ten West title in program history. Recap the action by scrolling through 20 photos from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
