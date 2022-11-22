ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kiow.com

Darrell M. Bang

Darrell M. Bang, age 88, formerly of rural Joice, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Comforts of Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating.
JOICE, IA
KIMT

John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home

We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Zachary L. Schuver

Zachary L. Schuver, 30, of Thornton, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Katie Pals officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM...
BELMOND, IA
kiow.com

Dolores P. Bowman

Dolores P. Bowman, 94, of Clarion, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services for Dolores Bowman will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Clarion United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East, in Clarion with Pastor Lewis Flanigan officiating.
CLARION, IA
KAAL-TV

Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1

(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KIMT

3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
BRITT, IA
kiow.com

KIOW Weekend Church Announcements

The following are the church services in Forest City and surrounding locations listed in alphabetical order. This is our weekly feature at this time every Sunday. Please check with your church to see if there are online services which you can view. Forest City:. Calvary Baptist Church at 636 N....
FOREST CITY, IA
KCCI.com

3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
GOLDFIELD, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize

About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
FOREST CITY, IA
KGLO News

Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July

KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft

Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
ALGONA, IA
KIMT

Meth means probation for Worth County woman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified

Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
MINNESOTA STATE

