Read full article on original website
Related
AP top 25: Where we slotted Ohio State, FSU, Clemson and Alabama on our ballot
A chaotic end to college football’s regular season forced a complete overhaul to my weekly AP top 25 ballot. Only three teams (No. 1 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama and No. 15 Utah) remained in the same spot as last week ... and I seriously considered moving all of them, too.
Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship: Schedule, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over the ...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Florida
Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A little confident.
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
Wolves-Warriors: Prince, McLaughlin out, McDaniels questionable
Jaden McDaniels was added to the injury report Sunday morning.
WTNH.com
Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by...
Comments / 0