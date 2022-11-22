ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

dronedj.com

Report of DJI ‘Chinese drone threat’ in DC skies should direct accusing finger at US legislators

Is DJI really the ominous data threat to its customers – and even to US national security – that detractors claim, or might it instead be the victim of a broadening effort of sector rivals and allied politicians to undermine the company’s favored status among both private and enterprise drone buyers? The question has arisen anew with a report this week in US media ringing alarm bells about a purported “Chinese drone spy threat” the company’s craft pose.
WASHINGTON, DC
960 The Ref

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
960 The Ref

Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed Canada's hopes of advancing at its first World Cup in 36 years with a 4-1 victory on Sunday. Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal seconds into the match but the...

