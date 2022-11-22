MPs criticise guidance allowing them to claim Christmas party expenses

Jess Phillips Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Several MPs have rejected guidance that would allow them to claim some expenses for office Christmas parties from the taxpayer, calling it “inappropriate” and “wrong”.

Downing Street also expressed scepticism about the idea, saying Rishi Sunak would not be making such a claim, as MPs “will want to justify all spending to their constituents”.

Claims will be allowed under MPs’ hospitality budgets for food and refreshments at festive gatherings for parliamentary staff, but not alcohol, while office supply budgets are allowed to cover decorations.

The guidance, first reported by the Daily Mail, says MPs can claim back the cost of printing and sending cards but adds: “They should not be sent to large groups or all constituents as there is a risk this may not represent value for money and could be considered self-promotional.”

The advice in the FAQs from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) urges MPs to make sure any gathering “represents value for money, especially in the current economic climate”.

It is newly clarified guidance in response to queries from MPs, though the body said modest claims for festive staff events within the rules had always been permitted.

But a number of MPs say they will not claim for Christmas gatherings and accused Ipsa of attracting unnecessary opprobrium against MPs.

Labour’s Jess Phillips tweeted: “Just want to say no one asked for this, no one I know will use it. The guidance wasn’t made by MPs and yet we will be pilloried for it. I think it’s really irresponsible to issue this guidance as if MPs have been clamouring for it when I’ve literally never heard anyone do that.”

Her tweet was retweeted by a number of MPs, including the foreign secretary, James Cleverly. Phillips said she would host her Christmas gathering “in my home, where I will cook and pay for all of the food and drink. Once again I reiterate that there was no clamour for this from MPs and it’s stupid.”

Sunak’s official spokesperson, when asked about the practice, said: “Questions on these sorts of arrangements are a matter for Ipsa – they’re independent of both parliament and government, they set the allowances. But the prime minister certainly doesn’t intend to use this, and his view is that MPs will want to justify all spending to their constituents.”

The shadow minister Sarah Owen also criticised the advice. “No one I know asked for this. No one I know would use it. It’s wrong,” she tweeted.

“MPs (some more than others) will always be targeted for abuse and violence, as part of the job. But idiotically irresponsible decisions like this make that more so, despite us having no control or say over it.”

Another Labour MP, Chris Bryant, said: “I don’t know of a single MP who asked for this or intends to use it. It is totally inappropriate and I shall certainly not be taking it up.”

Anum Qaisar, an SNP MP, said: “This is completely tone-deaf – especially during a cost of living crisis. MP staff are the backbone of our offices and it’s my delight to treat my team at Christmas as a gesture of thanks for all their hard work. Ipsa should reverse this decision.”

Another SNP MP, Peter Grant, said: “It would be wrong at the best of times and it’s ridiculous when many of our constituents won’t be able to afford any Christmas celebrations at all.”