Mild air returns today as highs will reach the 50s and 60s in many locations. This will happen with plenty of sunshine and light southerly winds. With the passage of a weak cold front tomorrow, clouds will thick in western and northern South Dakota. We added a 20% chance for stray light showers in western South Dakota during the afternoon and evening. Anything that falls will remain light with accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO