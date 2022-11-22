Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their...
KELOLAND TV
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient
MINNEAPOLIS – A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a...
KELOLAND TV
Mild For Black Friday; Slowly Cooling the Rest of the Weekend
Mild air returns today as highs will reach the 50s and 60s in many locations. This will happen with plenty of sunshine and light southerly winds. With the passage of a weak cold front tomorrow, clouds will thick in western and northern South Dakota. We added a 20% chance for stray light showers in western South Dakota during the afternoon and evening. Anything that falls will remain light with accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less.
KELOLAND TV
Mild for now; Watch for snow chances next week
The weather has certainly been great for heading outdoors today. You can see several people out and about at Falls Park as of 3:30pm. Expect a nice evening to enjoy the parade downtown!. Our hourly temperature forecast shows a slow drop into the 30s this evening under mainly clear skies....
Comments / 0