ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

Indiana coach says Vegas tourney set back women’s basketball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy