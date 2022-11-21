ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy rain could impact Thanksgiving travel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Thanksgiving is only a few days away and many are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they plan their travels. According to AAA, 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27. This would be the third busiest since AAA started tracking in 2000, with most Americans traveling by car.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Searcy ushers in the holiday season with lighting ceremony

SEARCY, Ark. – The holiday season was kicking into full gear Tuesday night in Searcy. The city celebrated its start to the holiday season with the Berryhill Park Lighting Ceremony, along with the brand-new courthouse lighting display. Photojournalist Stephen Goodale was there to capture the excitement and magic as...
SEARCY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansans reunite with loved ones for Thanksgiving

HIGHFILL, Ark. — As millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving, friends and family are reminded of what they're thankful for as their loved ones come home. Over 54 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, just shy of pre-pandemic numbers. At XNA and other airports across the nation, 4.5 million flyers are expected. While millions are worried about making it to their destinations, once they've made it to their destination airport, many are embraced by family and friends.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Arkansas to Ramp-up Enforcement of Seat Belt Law For Thanksgiving Holiday

If you are traveling anywhere in the state of Arkansas by vehicle you better make sure you are buckled up or you could get a ticket an expensive ticket. The four-day Thanksgiving holiday has traditionally been the most traveled holiday and the most deadly. That's why Arkansas law enforcement is ramping up their patrols this week and into the Thanksgiving weekend. They will be looking for people not wearing their seatbelts.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy