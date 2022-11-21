Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rather Wet for part of Thanksgiving Weekend
A slow moving storm system will bring chances of rain for part of the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. Best rain chances will be Thanksgiving Day and then again on Saturday with only isolated showers possible Friday. The weekend will close with lots of sunshine and highs around 60. Next rain chances...
KATV
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds are increasing today and rain will move in tonight and go through Thanksgiving Day
We will have a little sunshine this morning, but it won’t last too long. It will be cloudy by the end of the day with a slight chance of rain. The rain chance will really go up tonight. It will be mild. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 63°.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Milder Temperatures come with some Rain
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time. To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here. The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy rain could impact Thanksgiving travel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Thanksgiving is only a few days away and many are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they plan their travels. According to AAA, 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27. This would be the third busiest since AAA started tracking in 2000, with most Americans traveling by car.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warmer weather arrives this week
MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the mid 20s. A storm system will pass by to our south. It will bring clouds to the southern half of Arkansas, but it will be too dry for any rain. Temperatures will finally warm into the low 50s in the afternoon!. TUESDAY:...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It will stay chilly today, but a warm up is coming tomorrow & Wednesday. Then rain is likely on our Thanksgiving.
Even with sunshine it will not warm up a whole lot this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of just 52°. After a couple days when we could hit 60°+ Tuesday and Wednesday, rain will move in Thanksgiving morning. By Friday it will be a cold, windy, and possibly rainy day.
5newsonline.com
What is coming this winter | Arctic Arkansas FULL 2022
The coldest season of the year is upon us. What are we expecting this winter? Watch our full Arctic Arkansas 2022-2023.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
5newsonline.com
How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
Central Arkansas father wakes up after being pronounced dead
A central Arkansas family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after their dad woke up after being pronounced dead.
Is it time for a traffic study in Little Rock? Here's why experts say no
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've all been stuck at a traffic light that seems to take forever to change before. Thousands pass through busy intersections around Little Rock every day, and at some point are stopped by a traffic light. Bill Henry is the traffic engineering manager for the...
fox16.com
Searcy ushers in the holiday season with lighting ceremony
SEARCY, Ark. – The holiday season was kicking into full gear Tuesday night in Searcy. The city celebrated its start to the holiday season with the Berryhill Park Lighting Ceremony, along with the brand-new courthouse lighting display. Photojournalist Stephen Goodale was there to capture the excitement and magic as...
Arkansans reunite with loved ones for Thanksgiving
HIGHFILL, Ark. — As millions of Americans travel for Thanksgiving, friends and family are reminded of what they're thankful for as their loved ones come home. Over 54 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, just shy of pre-pandemic numbers. At XNA and other airports across the nation, 4.5 million flyers are expected. While millions are worried about making it to their destinations, once they've made it to their destination airport, many are embraced by family and friends.
Arkansas to Ramp-up Enforcement of Seat Belt Law For Thanksgiving Holiday
If you are traveling anywhere in the state of Arkansas by vehicle you better make sure you are buckled up or you could get a ticket an expensive ticket. The four-day Thanksgiving holiday has traditionally been the most traveled holiday and the most deadly. That's why Arkansas law enforcement is ramping up their patrols this week and into the Thanksgiving weekend. They will be looking for people not wearing their seatbelts.
How Arkansas counties are still being impacted by server outage
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Several Arkansas counties are still seeing issues weeks after they first reported that system servers were going down. These technical issues are the case for many locations like the White County Assessors Office, where some workers said it feels reminiscent of the past. "I started...
natureworldnews.com
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
