Town of Frankfort: Route 5S, Route 5 at Dyke Road. Motorists will encounter eastbound lane closures due to utility work. City of Rome: (D#264604) Route 26 between Route 365 and Erie Blvd. Motorists will encounter a new traffic pattern. There will be lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to the demolition of the old project ramps, and striping.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO