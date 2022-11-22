Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project
Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
whmi.com
Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell
The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
Man and woman killed in Washtenaw County crash
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman were killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township. Rescue crews were called at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, to the area of Willow Road near Butler Road for a crash with reported injuries, according to the Michigan State Police.
Ypsilanti Township Burger King temporarily closed after grease fire
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what we’ve learned about a deadly wrong-way crash in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Local 4 has received new dashcam information about the deadly wrong-way crash on I-94 in Macomb County. The eastbound side of the freeway was closed at 12 Mile Road for hours on Thanksgiving Day, and now we have the first look at what may be the fateful moments that may have led up to it.
Man dies in Meridian Township car crash
A 75-year-old East Lansing man is dead after being hit by a car
downriversundaytimes.com
Drugged driver drove on sidewalk
WYANDOTTE — A Lincoln Park man in his 60s was arrested the morning of Nov. 14 for operating under the influence of drugs after police dispatch received multiple calls about an impaired man driving his vehicle on the sidewalk and hitting a parked car. The driver blew out a...
Active police situation in Eastpointe, officials telling public to avoid the area
Police in Eastpointe are asking the public to avoid a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road Tuesday night as there is a heavy police presence for an investigation.
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
fox2detroit.com
7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Thick black smoke poured from an apartment complex roof, signaling time was of the essence Tuesday afternoon. Before the flames were out of control, Lasonji Southall went door-to-door inside a 20-unit building at the fairways of Woodfield off I-75 in Grand Blanc. "Yell,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
fox2detroit.com
Head-on collision on I-94 started with family dispute, Roseville police say
One person is dead after crashing in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Police say the driver had left his home after a family argument in Roseville.
Video shows speeding cars losing control and crashing into parked cars on Outer Drive
A major road on Detroit’s east side was shut down, early Monday, as police responded to a multi-car crash with critical injuries. WWJ’s Charlie Langton was on the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
91-year-old woman dies in house fire in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 91-year-old woman died in a house fire in Southfield. The incident occurred at 10:48 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24) in the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive in Southfield. When they arrived, the Southfield Fire Department said the home was already engulfed in flames. Once the fire...
Detroit News
Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting
Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
