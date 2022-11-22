ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whmi.com

Public Meeting On Phase 2 Of US-23 Flex Route Project

Livingston County residents, businesses, commuters, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend a public meeting about the next phase of MDOT’s US-23 Flex Route project. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting on the proposed building and maintenance of traffic for phase 2 of the project. The...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash

PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
PLYMOUTH, MI
US 103.1

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell

The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade. The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently. State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open...
HOWELL, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
MLive

Man and woman killed in Washtenaw County crash

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman were killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township. Rescue crews were called at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, to the area of Willow Road near Butler Road for a crash with reported injuries, according to the Michigan State Police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drugged driver drove on sidewalk

WYANDOTTE — A Lincoln Park man in his 60s was arrested the morning of Nov. 14 for operating under the influence of drugs after police dispatch received multiple calls about an impaired man driving his vehicle on the sidewalk and hitting a parked car. The driver blew out a...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

7 fire departments respond to massive apartment fire in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Thick black smoke poured from an apartment complex roof, signaling time was of the essence Tuesday afternoon. Before the flames were out of control, Lasonji Southall went door-to-door inside a 20-unit building at the fairways of Woodfield off I-75 in Grand Blanc. "Yell,...
GRAND BLANC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

91-year-old woman dies in house fire in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 91-year-old woman died in a house fire in Southfield. The incident occurred at 10:48 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24) in the 29000 block of Leemoor Drive in Southfield. When they arrived, the Southfield Fire Department said the home was already engulfed in flames. Once the fire...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting

Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
DETROIT, MI

