Ukraine nuclear boss says he sees signs Russia may leave occupied plant
KYIV, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March soon after their invasion.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Power, heat still in short supply
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
Niece of Iran's Supreme Leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran over unrest -online video
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s niece, a well known rights activist, has called on foreign governments to cut all ties with Tehran over its violent crackdown on popular unrest kindled by the death in police custody of a young woman.
World Cup 2022: U.S. Soccer alters Iran flag to support women's rights movement, then backtracks amid backlash
DOHA, Qatar — U.S. Soccer sparked a geopolitical storm here at the 2022 World Cup by altering Iran’s flag in social media graphics ahead of a meeting between the two nations in a decisive Group B game. U.S. Soccer said Sunday that the alterations were intentional, and were...
The Land Down Under the sea: AUKUS is about submarines, not bombers
A recent article by Mitchell Center for Aerospace Studies expert Robert Haddick asserts that the Australian government should acquire the B-21 Raider strategic bomber, instead of the nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) planned under the AUKUS trilateral partnership agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Such a replacement could seem appealing after a year-long period of concerns mainly due to Australia’s capability gaps that may be caused by delivery timeline and overburdened defense industries in the U.S. and U.K. The argument, however, does not comport with the fundamentals of the AUKUS partnership and the platform requirements desired by Australia.
