Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
Greyhound changes bus station location again, new stop on Kirkwood Street
Months after Greyhound Bus line's classic station on Magnolia Avenue was sold, the spot for passengers to catch a bus keeps changing.
City criticizes Greyhound's choice for new East Knoxville stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound's new makeshift bus stop in East Knoxville is drawing rebuke from the city of Knoxville. This week, the bus carrier began using a stop identified as 100-110 Kirkwood St. That location is near the intersection of Kirkwood and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near the Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, a barber shop, and several vacant buildings.
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
Rural Metro: No injuries reported after house fire in West Knox County Saturday
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said Saturday that a house fire was reported at around 9:20 a.m. in West Knox County. They said the fire was on Woody Drive and when crews arrived, they said fire was visible through the window of a modular home. At first, crews said they thought a child may have still been inside but later said all people from the home were safe and accounted for by the time crews arrived.
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
Operation Thunder Chicken leads to 13 arrested in Anderson County
Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee
TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
WBIR
It's Christmas time in the city of Knoxville
Friday is the official start of Knoxville's Christmas in the City! There's ice skating, live music, and thousands of Christmas lights!
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
KPD: 1 injured in Lonsdale shooting
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon.
Rural Metro Fire responds to hydrochloric acid leak coming from stolen truck
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said it responded to a reported vehicle emitting vapors from an onboard tank at the Midway Industrial Park. Crews arrived around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. The Knox County Sheriff's Office found out the truck was stolen from Virginia. Rural...
Knoxville business owners say Small Business Saturday may be more important than ever before
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday marked the 12th annual Small Business Saturday, a day meant to encourage people to shop local and support small businesses. At CitiFid-O in downtown Knoxville, it has been a busy weekend from the get-go starting on Black Friday. "Black Friday was amazing," said Terri Karlsson,...
Man wounded after shooting in Lonsdale neighborhood, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon. According to KPD, officers arrived to the 1100 block of Delaware Avenue in the Lonsdale neighborhood and found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.
WBIR
From the archives: Knoxville shoppers in 1962
Here's a look back in time at Black Friday. We dove deep into the channel 10 archives for this video.
wvlt.tv
The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
Loudon County rollover crash blocks I-75 lanes on Thanksgiving
A multivehicle rollover crash on I-75 in Loudon County on Thanksgiving caused hours of delays as crews worked the scene.
WBIR
