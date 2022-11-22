KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said Saturday that a house fire was reported at around 9:20 a.m. in West Knox County. They said the fire was on Woody Drive and when crews arrived, they said fire was visible through the window of a modular home. At first, crews said they thought a child may have still been inside but later said all people from the home were safe and accounted for by the time crews arrived.

