Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Obituary: James ‘Barry’ Johnson

James “Barry” Johnson of Montclair, a longtime research scientist for Hoffmann-La Roche, died on Nov. 24, 2022, in the company of loved ones at his home. He was 91. As a research scientist for Roche Pharmaceuticals Mr. Johnson was instrumental in developing numerous life-saving drugs and worked closely with the FDA.
URGENT: MONTCLAIR LOCAL’S NEWSROOM NEEDS YOUR HELP

Whew! There is a LOT going on in Montclair these days and the Local’s journalists are working furiously to keep you informed about it all. We told you about the internal investigation and two lawsuits against the now-suspended Township Manager. The order to reinstate a school principal and community reaction. The great run of the Montclair High School girls field hockey and soccer teams. The long and testy exchanges at a Montclair Council meeting packed with residents. The happy folks filling the seats at all those Montclair Film Festival showings and events. Adorable trick-or-treaters out on a warm Halloween night and joyous Diwali celebrations. The Montclair High School football team having to forfeit victories and a playoff chance because of an administrative mistake (and we’re still digging into what happened). We explained the school bond issue and profiled the school board candidates so you could make informed choices. And on Election Day, we kept reporting into the wee hours to give you up-to-date results.
‘Messiah’ singalong is back

A storytelling experience through the gift of song will be coming back to St. James Episcopal Church with the Oratorio Society of New Jersey’s “Messiah” singalong on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. This is the first year since 2019 that the choral group will be performing at St. James, where the event was usually held before the pandemic.
Obituary: Robert J. ‘Bob’ Cawley

Robert J. “Bob” Cawley of Montclair, a retired labor leader and 40-year township resident, died on Oct. 31, 2022, with his wife and two daughters by his side. He was 95. Mr. Cawley, affectionately called “Pop Pop” and “the Poob” (short for Grand Poobah) by family members, was born in Pittston, Pennsylvania, a small mining town in the Wilkes Barre-Scranton area, to Joseph and Reva Cawley. He was the son of a coal miner and credited his father’s union for keeping the family afloat during bad times.
Obituary: Sandra Olive Lang

Sandra Olive Lang, a former two-term Montclair councilwoman and a lifelong resident of the township, died on Nov. 10, 2022. She was 79. Ms. Lang, known as Sandy, was a graduate of Montclair High School, where she was a member of the dance team. She received her undergraduate degree from...
Montclair councilor holding meeting on Lackawanna Plaza tonight

Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings is holding a community meeting tonight, Nov. 10, to provide information to Montclair residents about the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan, which is under consideration by the Montclair Township Council. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 205 Claremont Ave. The meeting...
Vanguard Theater launches its second season in Montclair

The Vanguard Theater launched its second Mainstage season in Montclair on Thursday, Nov. 3, with “The Spitfire Grill,” a musical about a young woman who moves to Gilead, a rural town in Wisconsin, after being released from prison. The play — along with “Passing Strange,” “Cabaret” and “Spring...
Poll results show close school board race, with some results yet to come

With poll results from 2 of Montclair's 41 districts still outstanding Wednesday morning, the winners of the Montclair Board of Education election remain uncertain, though two candidates seem to be leading the pack. Unofficial results from the Essex County Clerk's office at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday showed Yvonne W. Bouknight with...
CFO’s complaint deserved prompt review (Letter to the Editor)

As an employment attorney who has supervised and conducted countless workplace harassment investigations, and as a Montclair resident, I am shocked and dismayed at how the township manager’s office mishandled its internal investigation of Montclair Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao’s complaint about Township Manager Timothy Stafford’s behavior in the workplace.
Montclair residents head to the polls for 2022 Election Day

Polling places for 2022 Election Day are open and Montclairians can cast their ballots for U.S. congressperson, Essex County executive, the Montclair school bond referendum and the Montclair Board of Education until 8 p.m. To find your polling place, click here or use this interactive map. The school bond referendum...
