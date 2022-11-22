Read full article on original website
Obituary: James ‘Barry’ Johnson
James “Barry” Johnson of Montclair, a longtime research scientist for Hoffmann-La Roche, died on Nov. 24, 2022, in the company of loved ones at his home. He was 91. As a research scientist for Roche Pharmaceuticals Mr. Johnson was instrumental in developing numerous life-saving drugs and worked closely with the FDA.
Preschool expansion underway in Montclair school district, Ponds says
A month after Montclair began offering free preschool to 64 students, the school district announced plans to expand the program throughout this school year, and to double its size next year. The district in addition plans to offer before- and after-care services at all preschool locations next year, schools Superintendent...
‘Downton Abbey’ star visits Montclair Literary Festival
“I never wanted to be famous,” Hugh Bonneville told the crowd at Temple Ner Tamid during an event held by Succeed2gether for the Montclair Literary Festival. Although he may not have wanted to become famous, the packed temple on Tuesday night, Nov. 15, showed that he certainly is. The...
URGENT: MONTCLAIR LOCAL’S NEWSROOM NEEDS YOUR HELP
Whew! There is a LOT going on in Montclair these days and the Local’s journalists are working furiously to keep you informed about it all. We told you about the internal investigation and two lawsuits against the now-suspended Township Manager. The order to reinstate a school principal and community reaction. The great run of the Montclair High School girls field hockey and soccer teams. The long and testy exchanges at a Montclair Council meeting packed with residents. The happy folks filling the seats at all those Montclair Film Festival showings and events. Adorable trick-or-treaters out on a warm Halloween night and joyous Diwali celebrations. The Montclair High School football team having to forfeit victories and a playoff chance because of an administrative mistake (and we’re still digging into what happened). We explained the school bond issue and profiled the school board candidates so you could make informed choices. And on Election Day, we kept reporting into the wee hours to give you up-to-date results.
State assessments reveal achievement drops across the Montclair school district
Results from 2022 state assessments show that Montclair students’ test scores have fallen, compared to 2019, across grade levels and academic disciplines. And certain groups of students — Blacks and Hispanics, those classified as economically disadvantaged and students in special education programs — have seen the largest drops.
‘Messiah’ singalong is back
A storytelling experience through the gift of song will be coming back to St. James Episcopal Church with the Oratorio Society of New Jersey’s “Messiah” singalong on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. This is the first year since 2019 that the choral group will be performing at St. James, where the event was usually held before the pandemic.
Obituary: Robert J. ‘Bob’ Cawley
Robert J. “Bob” Cawley of Montclair, a retired labor leader and 40-year township resident, died on Oct. 31, 2022, with his wife and two daughters by his side. He was 95. Mr. Cawley, affectionately called “Pop Pop” and “the Poob” (short for Grand Poobah) by family members, was born in Pittston, Pennsylvania, a small mining town in the Wilkes Barre-Scranton area, to Joseph and Reva Cawley. He was the son of a coal miner and credited his father’s union for keeping the family afloat during bad times.
Obituary: Sandra Olive Lang
Sandra Olive Lang, a former two-term Montclair councilwoman and a lifelong resident of the township, died on Nov. 10, 2022. She was 79. Ms. Lang, known as Sandy, was a graduate of Montclair High School, where she was a member of the dance team. She received her undergraduate degree from...
Montclair Starbucks employees join nationwide ‘Red Cup Rebellion’
More than a thousand Starbucks employees across the nation, including some in Montclair, went on strike Thursday, Nov. 17, during one of the company's busiest business days – Red Cup Day. At the Church Street Starbucks in Montclair, about a dozen employees marched outside the store between 7 a.m....
Acting Montclair Township manager starts checking off to-do list
Brian Scantlebury, who became acting township manager after the council put Timothy Stafford on administrative leave last month, had a long list of items to report at the council meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Some of those items addressed issues that have been languishing for many months, including filling vacant...
Montclair’s Trina Paulus celebrates her tale of two intrepid caterpillars
Trina Paulus, 91, has had a long life as an artist, environmentalist, activist, author and deep thinker, and she’s not slowing down. On Friday, Nov. 4, community members gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her book, “Hope for the Flowers.”. State Sen. Nia Gill presented Paulus with...
Montclair councilor holding meeting on Lackawanna Plaza tonight
Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings is holding a community meeting tonight, Nov. 10, to provide information to Montclair residents about the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan, which is under consideration by the Montclair Township Council. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 205 Claremont Ave. The meeting...
Montclair school leaders celebrate referendum win, look to future
Montclair school district officials are celebrating their referendum victory and thanking the community for its overwhelming support, but they say they know the work has only just begun. On Tuesday, voters backed the district's $187.7 million plan for repairs and upgrades to all 11 of the district school buildings. In...
Montclair voters overwhelmingly back $187.7 million investment in schools
On Tuesday, Montclair voters overwhelmingly approved the largest investment in its schools in the township’s history, $187.7 million, promising relief to a school system that for decades has relied on Band-Aid fixes to its aging buildings. In unofficial results reported by the Essex County Clerk's office at 1:45 p.m....
Vanguard Theater launches its second season in Montclair
The Vanguard Theater launched its second Mainstage season in Montclair on Thursday, Nov. 3, with “The Spitfire Grill,” a musical about a young woman who moves to Gilead, a rural town in Wisconsin, after being released from prison. The play — along with “Passing Strange,” “Cabaret” and “Spring...
Montclair playwright to debut play at New York Theater Festival
When Karin Abarbanel stumbled into a bookstore in East Durham, New York, more than 10 years ago, she wasn’t expecting that it would lead to a new career path, becoming a playwright. Abarbanel holds many titles, novelist, entrepreneur and most important, mother. But when she came across a book...
Poll results show close school board race, with some results yet to come
With poll results from 2 of Montclair's 41 districts still outstanding Wednesday morning, the winners of the Montclair Board of Education election remain uncertain, though two candidates seem to be leading the pack. Unofficial results from the Essex County Clerk's office at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday showed Yvonne W. Bouknight with...
CFO’s complaint deserved prompt review (Letter to the Editor)
As an employment attorney who has supervised and conducted countless workplace harassment investigations, and as a Montclair resident, I am shocked and dismayed at how the township manager’s office mishandled its internal investigation of Montclair Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao’s complaint about Township Manager Timothy Stafford’s behavior in the workplace.
Students, parents and district rally around Renaissance Principal Maria Francisco
Students and parents spoke out in support of Maria Francisco, the Renaissance at Rand Middle School principal, on Wednesday, pleading for Francisco to continue in her position at the school. An arbitrator ruled last month that former Renaissance principal Joseph Putrino be reinstated in the role after tenure charges brought...
Montclair residents head to the polls for 2022 Election Day
Polling places for 2022 Election Day are open and Montclairians can cast their ballots for U.S. congressperson, Essex County executive, the Montclair school bond referendum and the Montclair Board of Education until 8 p.m. To find your polling place, click here or use this interactive map. The school bond referendum...
