Cody Rigsby's Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And Embarrassing
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
LONDON — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It's the latest change to the social media platform that the...
Musk says granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
SAN FRANCISCO — New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting "amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation. The billionaire's announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to...
