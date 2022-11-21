Read full article on original website
KTLO
Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans
On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
cenlanow.com
Arkansas Jan.6 rioter most likely to have trial delayed again
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Richard “Bigo” Barnett was one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, with many remembering photos posted of him with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s office desk. Now, his federal trial over the January 6 riot will most likely be delayed again, possibly until March 2023.
talkbusiness.net
Sanders names Gretchen Conger chief of staff, Chris Caldwell to lead 2026 re-election bid
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Gretchen Conger as her incoming gubernatorial chief of staff on Tuesday (Nov. 22). “Gretchen Conger’s proven experience and leadership from her time in the Arizona governor’s office makes her the perfect choice to serve as my Chief of Staff,” Sanders said. “Her dedication during the campaign to develop policy plans and initiatives, as well as her enthusiasm to get to know Arkansans, will help me usher in my bold agenda to take Arkansas to the top and build an incredible, talented team to serve the people of our state.”
actionnews5.com
Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again
GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
Arkansas senator files bill to amend definition of ‘dependent’ on college scholarships
ARKANSAS, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Bill SB 3 is just one of numerous bills that have been filed for the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session. This bill was filed by Higher Education Subcommittee chair, Sen. Jane English, on November 21, 2022, after multiple people reached out to her with concerns. The bill is looking to expand the […]
mysaline.com
Debt, Divorce, and Orders of Protection in Tuesday’s Saline County Court Filings 11232022
63cv-22-1430 Sutter & Gillham Pllc V Christina Marziale Et Al, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1433 Credit Acceptance Corp V Karena Fillion Etal, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1435 Credit Acceptance Corp V Elmantony Veasey Etal, Contract – Other, 22nd...
KHBS
2022 Arkansas runoff elections: Where & when to vote in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are headed to runoffs. Early voting in runoff elections starts Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. A runoff takes place in Arkansas county offices if no candidate gets more than 50% of...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,782 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,782 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 1,898 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 255 new cases per day in the...
Proposed bill would require Arkansas businesses that pay for abortion-related expenses to fund paid maternity leave
A bill filed during Arkansas' early legislative filing period would require companies that pay for abortion-related expenses to also fund paid maternity leave.
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' inauguration events to include prayer service, bourbon & cigars
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Republican Party of Arkansas announced some details surrounding the inauguration of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor of Arkansas. The events will start with a Freedom Fest on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Sanders' husband, Bryan Chatfield Sanders, will host an...
talkbusiness.net
River Valley Relief denied effort to seek trial in license loss litigation, will appeal
The future of 75 jobs and an $8 million marijuana cultivation center in Fort Smith was the focus of continued legal filings in the Pulaski County Circuit Court, with attorneys for River Valley Relief (RVR) unable to seek a day in court for the company’s owners. Pulaski County Circuit...
KTLO
Governor Hutchinson declares November 20-26 as Arkansas Turkey Week
Governor Hutchinson joined the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, industry partners, and agriculture leaders Monday declaring November 20-26 as Arkansas Turkey Week. The Arkansas Turkey Week proclamation highlights the state’s turkey industry and its value to Arkansas’s economy and agriculture industry. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many...
KTBS
Ark. lawmaker: If employer covers abortion costs, they should pay 16 weeks maternity leave
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Multiple bills have already been filed ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session - covering education, tax credits, parole reform and paid maternity leave. Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-District 69, filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. House Bill 1006 would...
beckersdental.com
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program
Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
Pulaski County to build ‘tiny house’ village to address chronic homelessness
Pulaski County will fund the construction of a community village intended for chronically homeless people in the area. The project's first phase should be completed by the end of next year, according to the county judge
Bonus checks: Some Arkansas teachers will receive gift in form of one-time $1,500 bonus
Teachers in Fort Smith Public Schools in the Natural State will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in time for the holiday season.
How Arkansas counties are still being impacted by server outage
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Several Arkansas counties are still seeing issues weeks after they first reported that system servers were going down. These technical issues are the case for many locations like the White County Assessors Office, where some workers said it feels reminiscent of the past. "I started...
arkadelphian.com
The high points of low water
LITTLE ROCK — Anglers who arrive at a few Arkansas lakes during winter may be surprised to discover that the shoreline has grown since their last trip when the sun’s warmth still blanketed the state. Winter drawdowns are common among many Arkansas lakes, and although they may be a bit inconvenient at a few boat ramps, their benefits to the fishery are unmistakable.
farmtalknews.com
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. Test. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross,...
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
