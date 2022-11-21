Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Gretchen Conger as her incoming gubernatorial chief of staff on Tuesday (Nov. 22). “Gretchen Conger’s proven experience and leadership from her time in the Arizona governor’s office makes her the perfect choice to serve as my Chief of Staff,” Sanders said. “Her dedication during the campaign to develop policy plans and initiatives, as well as her enthusiasm to get to know Arkansans, will help me usher in my bold agenda to take Arkansas to the top and build an incredible, talented team to serve the people of our state.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO