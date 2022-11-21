ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans

On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
Arkansas Jan.6 rioter most likely to have trial delayed again

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Richard “Bigo” Barnett was one of the most prominent people seen storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, with many remembering photos posted of him with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s office desk. Now, his federal trial over the January 6 riot will most likely be delayed again, possibly until March 2023.
Sanders names Gretchen Conger chief of staff, Chris Caldwell to lead 2026 re-election bid

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders named Gretchen Conger as her incoming gubernatorial chief of staff on Tuesday (Nov. 22). “Gretchen Conger’s proven experience and leadership from her time in the Arizona governor’s office makes her the perfect choice to serve as my Chief of Staff,” Sanders said. “Her dedication during the campaign to develop policy plans and initiatives, as well as her enthusiasm to get to know Arkansans, will help me usher in my bold agenda to take Arkansas to the top and build an incredible, talented team to serve the people of our state.”
Arkansas man charged in January 6 riot trial delayed again

GRAVETTE, Ark. (WMC) - Richard Barnett was involved in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Barnett was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on Jan. 29, 2021, with seven counts, including three felonies for his role in the breach of the Capitol building.
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,782 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,782 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 1,898 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 255 new cases per day in the...
Governor Hutchinson declares November 20-26 as Arkansas Turkey Week

Governor Hutchinson joined the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, industry partners, and agriculture leaders Monday declaring November 20-26 as Arkansas Turkey Week. The Arkansas Turkey Week proclamation highlights the state’s turkey industry and its value to Arkansas’s economy and agriculture industry. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many...
Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
The high points of low water

LITTLE ROCK — Anglers who arrive at a few Arkansas lakes during winter may be surprised to discover that the shoreline has grown since their last trip when the sun’s warmth still blanketed the state. Winter drawdowns are common among many Arkansas lakes, and although they may be a bit inconvenient at a few boat ramps, their benefits to the fishery are unmistakable.
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. Test. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross,...
