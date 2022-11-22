Read full article on original website
10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee
TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
KFVS12
Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
clarksvillenow.com
Over 1 million lights on display for Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The banks of the Cumberland River lit up with over 1 million lights on Tuesday for the opening of this year’s Christmas on the Cumberland. The grand opening included cookies, dance performances and a visit from Santa Claus. The free light display will...
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
WBIR
10About Town: Holiday events kick off in East Tennessee
Mission of Hope's Blue Barrel Drive is underway now. That non-profit collects food and gifts for families in need in rural Appalachia.
WKYT 27
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
Warm Front Will Move Through Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky Sunday Morning
(WOWK) – We saw some lighter scattered rain showers to start Black Friday in the tristate area, but those showers did clear up for Small Business Saturday. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict more rain will move in overnight tonight into Sunday to close out the weekend. Widespread light to moderate rain showers will cover most […]
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
WBBJ
Dresden hosts city’s first Turkey Trot
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local city hosts a 5K run. The first ever Dresden Turkey Trot was held Thursday. Many people from the community were in attendance to support the event. There were awards given out for different age categories, as well as male and female categories. All participants...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Renames Burge Creek Bridge For Kyler
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Trigg County Fiscal Court and its magistrates took time this past Monday evening to address a smorgasbord of concepts involving the community. Among its most important — the renaming of the Burge Creek Bridge on the South Road, in honor of the late David Kyler.
Fort Campbell soldier found dead in Clarksville home
A Fort Campbell soldier was found dead inside his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving returns for in-person meal at local church
MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul organized the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving in the gymnasium of Murray First United Methodist Church. Previously, the event has been held in the Murray Banquet Center. This was also the group's first dine-in meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The past few years have been takeout and delivery only.
TWRA: ‘Don’t veer for a deer’ when driving on Tennessee roadways
TWRA spokesman Officer Matt Cameron took to social media this week to remind drivers "don't veer for a deer."
This New Resort Inside A Tennessee State Park Has Incredible Lake Views & Is So Relaxing
State Parks are ideal for camping under the stars and immersing yourself in nature if the season permits, but this brand-new resort allows you to enjoy the park year-round from the comforts of a cozy room. The Lodge at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, TN is situated right on...
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
