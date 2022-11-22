ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Pond, KY

WBIR

10 post-Thanksgiving hikes to try in East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — You've enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner. You've woken up from your turkey-induced nap. Now, you're looking for a way to stretch your legs or avoid the Black Friday crowds. In East Tennessee, there's no shortage of trails and treks in the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond. Here...
TENNESSEE STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning

No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Dresden hosts city’s first Turkey Trot

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local city hosts a 5K run. The first ever Dresden Turkey Trot was held Thursday. Many people from the community were in attendance to support the event. There were awards given out for different age categories, as well as male and female categories. All participants...
DRESDEN, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022

Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
BENTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Fiscal Court Renames Burge Creek Bridge For Kyler

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Trigg County Fiscal Court and its magistrates took time this past Monday evening to address a smorgasbord of concepts involving the community. Among its most important — the renaming of the Burge Creek Bridge on the South Road, in honor of the late David Kyler.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving returns for in-person meal at local church

MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul organized the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving in the gymnasium of Murray First United Methodist Church. Previously, the event has been held in the Murray Banquet Center. This was also the group's first dine-in meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The past few years have been takeout and delivery only.
MURRAY, KY

