Marana, AZ

KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats defeat Arizona State Sun Devils, 38-35, in Territorial Cup

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Wildcats beat the Arizona State Sun Devils in the the Territorial Cup, 38-35, at Arizona Stadium Friday afternoon. "Our offense certainly showed the ability to move up and down the field... Our defense took the ball away at least five times today," said Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch.
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mascot Fight

Whether the stakes are high or low, college football teams tend to bring something a little extra to the final game of the regular season. But for one rivalry game, that bitterness extends all the way to the mascots. During today's Territorial Cup rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch, Arizona players said after Territorial Cup win over ASU

Arizona has reclaimed the Territorial Cup, beating ASU for the first time since 2017 to cap a season in which it quintupled its win total from a year ago. “It was a great feeling in that locker room,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said after the 38-35 victory, which gave the Wildcats a 5-7 record after going 1-11 in 2021. “Our players deserve that victory and have earned it from how hard they’ve worked.”
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Historic Old Tucson film studio reopens after 2 years

It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
TUCSON, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Building trades seek youth to fill jobs

Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Phoenix Rising relocating stadium from Wild Horse

Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a lease of about 10 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport land to Phoenix Rising FC for construction of a temporary stadium. The team gave no reason why it is leaving the stadium it built just within the last 18 months on...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections

Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
coloradopols.com

Joe Oltmann: The Porta-Potty Rebellion Begins

—– The word went out before the Thanksgiving holiday that Black Friday 2022 would be the day (you’ve heard this before but for real this time) that the election stealers across this great country finally get some ‘countability. Although Colorado’s Heidi Ganahl lost her race by numbers that not even the most devoted election conspiracy theorist could dispute–and she did consult with them–Colorado’s leading conspiracy theorist podcaster who wants to hang a whole slew of people including Gov. Jared Polis, Joe Oltmann, called for patriots to converge on the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix this morning to demand a new election for defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake:
COLORADO STATE

