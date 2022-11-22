Read full article on original website
TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Wildcats beat the Arizona State Sun Devils in the the Territorial Cup, 38-35, at Arizona Stadium Friday afternoon. "Our offense certainly showed the ability to move up and down the field... Our defense took the ball away at least five times today," said Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch.
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Whether the stakes are high or low, college football teams tend to bring something a little extra to the final game of the regular season. But for one rivalry game, that bitterness extends all the way to the mascots. During today's Territorial Cup rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona...
Arizona has reclaimed the Territorial Cup, beating ASU for the first time since 2017 to cap a season in which it quintupled its win total from a year ago. “It was a great feeling in that locker room,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said after the 38-35 victory, which gave the Wildcats a 5-7 record after going 1-11 in 2021. “Our players deserve that victory and have earned it from how hard they’ve worked.”
It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In April, American Heritage...
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST. |. How can...
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
This Arizona city has the most songs dedicated to it.
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a lease of about 10 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport land to Phoenix Rising FC for construction of a temporary stadium. The team gave no reason why it is leaving the stadium it built just within the last 18 months on...
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
PHOENIX — A Camelback High School teacher and track coach has died after being shot outside a Phoenix business Friday. At about 6 p.m. Friday, Phoenix police were called to 12th Street and Maryland Avenue for reports of a shooting. Police later identified the man as 30-year-old, David Denogean.
—– The word went out before the Thanksgiving holiday that Black Friday 2022 would be the day (you’ve heard this before but for real this time) that the election stealers across this great country finally get some ‘countability. Although Colorado’s Heidi Ganahl lost her race by numbers that not even the most devoted election conspiracy theorist could dispute–and she did consult with them–Colorado’s leading conspiracy theorist podcaster who wants to hang a whole slew of people including Gov. Jared Polis, Joe Oltmann, called for patriots to converge on the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix this morning to demand a new election for defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake:
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Police Department has issued a warning to tribal members about a possible scam in which recruiters approach residents from the Navajo Nation to convince them to live in group homes. The department said it is aware of individuals, typically in vans or SUVs, recruiting...
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention...
