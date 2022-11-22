Read full article on original website
Study finds Latino workers die of occupational injuries at higher rates than other groups
In April, a 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by an industrial mixing machine during her shift at the Northeast Foods processing plant in Johnston County. In May, a 48-year-old laborer at an industrial cleaning company in Montgomery County fatally fell out of a large, horizontal duct. And in June, a 39-year-old farmworker met the same end when he found himself stuck between a pickup truck and a trailer at Bottomley Evergreens & Farms in Yadkin County.
Vending machines dispensing free, life-saving medication
Amanda Clark knows the word is getting out that there’s a way to stop an overdose using a medication available at the Forsyth County jail. That’s because of a story told to Clark, who leads the Forsyth Regional Opioid & Substance Use Team, by someone from the county emergency medical services.
Judges’ order gives NC 10 years to provide more at-home disability services
In a sweeping judgment handed down last week, a Superior Court judge ruled that the state of North Carolina needs to provide services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the home settings that they choose. In his order, Judge Allen Baddour noted that North Carolina is “over-reliant on...
Understaffed environmental agency ‘stretched to the limit’
Nearly one-fifth of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s job positions are unfilled, leaving the agency responsible for administering regulations to protect water, air quality and the public’s health in a tight pinch that is not likely to loosen any time soon. As of Oct. 25, 19.19...
PFAS evidence piling up, putting polluters on notice
A thousand residents living in the Cape Fear region have PFAS in their bloodstream, according to the long-awaited results of a blood-sampling study performed by local researchers. On Oct. 18, researchers from NC State University announced the results of a multi-year study that involved analyzing blood samples of 1,020 participants...
