Best Buy, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
 5 days ago
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 2.6% to $69.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $6.84 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar Tree shares gained 0.3% to $165.71 in after-hours trading.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. DELL posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its third quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the fourth quarter. Dell shares fell 0.5% to $40.85 in pre-market trading.
  • HP Inc. HPQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $14.79 billion after the closing bell today. HP shares fell 1.7% to $28.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Medtronic plc MDT to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion before the opening bell. Medtronic shares rose 0.4% to $82.65 in pre-market trading.

