Read full article on original website
Related
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
q95fm.net
Pulaski County House Fire Leaves One Person Dead
Officials in Pulaski County are investigating a house fire that left one person dead. The fire broke out on Thursday at a home in Burnside on Antioch Avenue. The victim was identified by Coroner Clyde Strunk as 76 year old Jewell Lester. According to the coroner, Lester’s daughter and grandson...
Somerset woman dies in Thanksgiving morning fire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a Thanksgiving morning fire in Somerset.
wvlt.tv
Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co.
A man was found shot dead on McConnell Street Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of what they expect to be a...
CCSO: Fire reported at houseboat near Lake Norris
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said crews were responding to reports of a fire at a houseboat Tuesday evening. They said the fire broke out on a houseboat on Lake Norris. Witnesses of the fire said the fire broke out at the Cedar Grove Marina and Campground, in New Tazewell.
Man found dead after Thanksgiving Day shooting in Knoxville
A man was found shot to death in a car on McConnell Street.
WKYT 27
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
1450wlaf.com
Morning car fire slows down traffic on America’s busiest interstate
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A car fire forced northbound traffic on I-75 down to one lane on Wednesday morning. Firefighters with the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department answered a 9am call to Mile Marker 142, between the 141 and 144 exits. There they found a car on fire. There were no injuries.
wvlt.tv
Man found dead in Five Points area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers found a man shot to death inside of a car Thursday evening, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a reported shooting on McConnell St. near Kenner Ave. around 5:45 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “Violent Crimes...
WBIR
RaeZack's restaurant feeds Scott County Thanksgiving meal for a fourth consecutive year
A line of cars stretched from a grill in Scott County on Thanksgiving. The restaurant fed anyone and everyone thanksgiving dinner today for free.
wvlt.tv
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two are injured after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the...
Knox County teen reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Bethany Cureton, 14, has been reported missing from her Knox County home.
q95fm.net
Two Men Arrested in Letcher County for Breaking into Home, House was Flooded in July
Two men were arrested Monday in Letcher County after they were caught on a security camera breaking into a home. Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, in a statement released on their Facebook page, said the home was on Charlie White Lane and was flooded in July. Both men are facing...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating
Many people across the country are finding alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving at an affordable price. ‘No strings attached’ | Thousands of free meals donated ahead of holiday. Updated: 18 hours ago. Grace Baptist Church hosts “Feeding the 5,000″ to donate Thanksgiving meals to people in need.
q95fm.net
One Dead Following Single-Vehicle Accident
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a deadly crash that took place in McCreary County. The incident happened at around 7:00 PM on Saturday, on US 27 North, near KY-3253. According to officials, 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell is said to have been walking along US 27 when he was...
q95fm.net
Norton Police Still Searching for Missing Man, Asking for Public’s Help
Officials with the the City of Norton Police Department are still searching for a missing man. The missing man, 41 year old Jason Keith Mullins of Clintwood, Virginia, was reportedly last seen at night on November 13th at the Norton Community Hospital. He was visiting a patient at the hospital before leaving on foot. The police are currently non suspecting foul play.
wymt.com
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
wymt.com
Two arrested after being caught on camera breaking into flooded home
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men are in jail after police say a homeowner caught them on camera breaking into a home that was flooded back in July. It happened Sunday night on Charlie White Lane in Letcher County. Sheriff Mickey Stines posted about it on the department’s Facebook...
WBIR
Mother of McAlister's cashier responds after KCSO said a deputy was refused service
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said on Monday a cashier at McAlister's refused to take the order of a deputy. The mother of the cashier said that is untrue.
Comments / 1