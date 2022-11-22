ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

How a false claim about Iran executions spread online

By Meredith Deliso, Emmanuelle Saliba
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtRTx_0jJdgNgv00

In recent days, social media posts providing alarming updates on protesters in Iran have been shared by tens of thousands online.

The posts, including by prominent officials and celebrities, falsely claimed that Iran's parliament had voted to execute thousands of detained protesters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1NGX_0jJdgNgv00
Wana News Agency via Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 19, 2022.

Iran's parliament does not issue sentences; that's a power that rests with its judiciary branch. So how did this inaccurate claim originate?

Protests in Iran erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died on Sept. 16 after being taken into custody by the "morality police" in Tehran for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.

MORE: Iranian women drive protests targeting regime after suspicious death of Mahsa Amini

The nationwide protests in the weeks since have been violently suppressed by the government, as Iranians demand a change in regime. Internet blackouts and government crackdowns have made it difficult for reliable information to circulate within Iran and abroad.

"We try to see everything by our own eyes because that's the most true thing that we can have the access to," a protester, who is not being identified to protect her safety, told ABC News from Iran. "The Internet is so weak, so we cannot have the access easily."

On Nov. 6, 227 out of 290 members of Iran's parliament signed a letter urging the judiciary to impose harsher, quicker sentences on protesters, as reported by the state-controlled IRNA News Agency. The lawmakers asked for severe punishment of those who incited riots, calling them "mohareb" -- which in Sharia law means "enemy of God." Some could face capital punishment if convicted.

In the days following the statement, some outlets incorrectly reported the developments, including Newsweek, which on Nov. 8 published an article with the misleading headline: "Iran Votes to Execute Protesters, Says Rebels Need 'Hard Lesson.'"

The article linked to a tweet by a Ukrainian news source that claimed Iran's parliament voted to execute protesters.

Newsweek ultimately issued a correction a week later on Nov. 15: "This article and headline were updated to remove the reference to the Iranian Parliament voting for death sentences. A majority of the parliament supported a letter to the judiciary calling for harsh punishments of protesters, which could include the death penalty."

But by that point, the article and other versions of the false claims had already been shared widely on social media, including by prominent accounts and celebrities who appear to have been unaware of the inaccuracies. Among them were Viola Davis and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FX5Mp_0jJdgNgv00
ABC News Graphic - PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Twitter account deleted a tweet regarding protesters in Iran.

"How this isn't getting more coverage right now is beyond me, but that needs to change now!" a since-deleted post on Davis' Facebook account stated.

"So the thing about misinformation -- it's not new, we've always had rumors and gossip. But we've never had a mechanism that meant that it could travel around the globe in seconds," Brown University professor Claire Wardle, a misinformation expert, told ABC News. "And that happens even more quickly when you have celebrities and politicians with huge followings who become these kind of superspreaders."

The spread of misinformation by people who may be turned to for trusted information "also complicated the situation," she added.

One commonly shared infographic featured a close-up of a woman's face drawn with red lines, seemingly meant to look like tears of blood, accompanied by block text that stated the misinformation about death sentences for thousands of protesters.

"All of this plays into a piece of content that ticks all the boxes," Wardle said.

Many of the posts were deleted, while those still up were eventually flagged as false by Instagram and Facebook, limiting their circulation. Twitter did not as quickly label it as false and overall, ABC News calculated that the falsehood was shared more than 66,000 times on Twitter alone.

"All of [this] sharing ... has not helped a really complex situation in Iran and it hasn't helped Iranians," Wardle said. "And so that's what we have to recognize, the harm that this kind of sharing causes."

While reports of mass executions are not true, five people are currently facing the death penalty in cases linked to the ongoing protests, according to the Iranian judiciary. At least nine others have been charged with offenses that carry a potential death sentence.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have deployed violent tactics to try to quell the demonstrations. Civil society organizations monitoring the situation have reported to the United Nations Human Rights Office that at least 300 people have been killed by the excessive use of force by security forces, including more than 40 children.

The number of protesters detained and ultimately charged is unclear. One group, the Human Rights Activists in Iran, estimates that more than 16,000 people have been detained since the start of the protests. The UN has determined that more than 2,400 people have been indicted as of Nov. 13, based on reports from state media and local officials.

MORE: Students in Iran say they will continue to protest despite warnings, threats from regime

For Wardle, it's important to recognize that those inadvertently sharing the misinformation were "wanting to do good" and raise awareness, as opposed to profit off the situation or create harm.

"But it's a reminder that even when we want to do good, we have to stop and think because there has been harm caused by this," she said.

"We are now living in an age where our attention span is so short that the image and the headline will do. And that's why these kinds of problems emerge," she added.

ABC News' Desiree Adib contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Vice

Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government

A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
TheDailyBeast

Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him

Nearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of Vladimir Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship. A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee.
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’

Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
ABC News

ABC News

920K+
Followers
194K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy