Hawaii State

Retail experts urge vigilance when making online purchases this holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you prefer to shop online, be extra careful this time of year as retail experts say a deal that sounds too good to be true, is probably a scam. Inflation, supply, and labor shortages continue to drive up prices so if you see something listed with a deep discount, the Better Business Bureau [BBB] said to be very cautious.
HAWAII STATE
Make a Hawaii keiki’s Christmas merry and bright through Operation Santa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas is just less than month away and Santa Claus and his postal elves are already at work. The U.S. Postal Service is working to deliver a happy holidays to keikis across the state despite holiday inflation. It’s part of their USPS Operation Santa program. Hawaii’s...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
HILO, HI
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Update: Police ID man arrested at impaired driving checkpoint, issue 4 other citations

Maui police have identified the man arrested during Wednesday’s impaired driving checkpoint as 32-year-old Dustin Jay Costa. According to police, Costa was flagged into the intoxication checkpoint at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Upon observation and investigation, Costa was placed under arrest for suspicion of OVUII...
LIST: Plan your 2022 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year to maximize Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping by planning ahead. Below is a growing list of mall hours across the state for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. New hours will be added as they become available. Ala Moana Center. Hours:...
HONOLULU, HI
Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning for all north-facing shores has been expanded to include east-facing shores across the state along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers are advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the...
HILO, HI
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares

Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
HAWAII STATE
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim

Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
KAUNAKAKAI, HI

