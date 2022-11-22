Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
Juan Negroni (opinion): The boat Paul Newman borrowed, Billy Joel tried to buy and a CT couple lives on
Let’s assume you live in an apartment or a house in Connecticut. And your spouse suddenly suggests the two of you move to the North Pole to live in an igloo. If you’re half sane your first thought of living in an igloo might prompt an outburst of crazed laughter followed by thinking “Who did I marry?”
wiltonbulletin.com
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes brings film to CT's Oakdale Theater Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether you skip the kissing parts or look forward to that one “most passionate, most pure” climactic embrace between heroes Buttercup and Westley, the Princess Bride has for 35 years left an indelible mark on pop culture.
wiltonbulletin.com
Alma Rutgers (opinion): Sacrificing health care for a pretend neighborhood
I do live in a residential neighborhood — Glen Road, Carleton Street, Skylark Road — that is right behind Greenwich Hospital and self-contained. I take frequent, but not-quite-daily, walks on Greenwich Hospital’s nearby streets: Lake Avenue, Lafayette Place, two blocks of East Putnam Avenue, Church Street, William Street, Sherwood Place, Northfield Street, Division Street, Perryridge Road. On these walks I pass by, or through, some other self-contained residential neighborhoods, notably Division Street that dead ends at the medical building across from the hospital’s Perryridge Road entrance; the Glen Court cul-de-sac across from the Lake Avenue side of the hospital; and most of Perryridge Road, which is residential except for the area immediately surrounding the hospital.
wiltonbulletin.com
Rick Magee (opinion): I went to New York City and lived to tell about it. So can you.
A couple of weeks ago I went to New York City for the day. My wife and son went with me. Some of my poetry students met us there and we checked out several bookshops. The experience was not terrifying. Everyone had a great time. Manhattan was not a war...
wiltonbulletin.com
Kathleen Stowe (opinion): 'It is time to pass the baton'
We just finished the first quarter, report cards are out, leaves are down, turkeys are roasting and there is much to celebrate in Greenwich Public Schools. You have heard from me regularly in my leadership role on the Board of Education. This will be my last update as the chair and I write it with a sense of excitement for what we have done and where we are going, as well as deep gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way.
wiltonbulletin.com
Logan Paul attends Connecticut high school football game on Thanksgiving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Celebrity Logan Paul appears to be spending at least some of his Thanksgiving in Connecticut. Paul, among the most famous social media influencers worldwide who has also made a name for himself boxing and by wrestling in WWE, spent his Thursday morning at a high school football game in Milford.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
wiltonbulletin.com
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board
A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton BOE looks to fill vacancy left by chairwoman retiring
WILTON — The Board of Education is looking for a final member to fill out its six-person board after the retirement of Chairwoman Deb Low in early November. Lucille DeNovio, Wilton Schools administrative assistant, said in a release that the district is looking for a volunteer from the town to step forward to be considered for the vacancy on the board, which she said acts as the governing body of the school district and the "bridge between the community and the schools.”
wiltonbulletin.com
2022 CIAC High School Football Playoff Schedule/Scoreboard
The 2022 CIAC Football Playoffs will begin with quarterfinals Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. continue with semifinals Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m. and conclude with the championships, Saturday, Dec. 10 at either Rentschler Field in East Hartford or Arute Field at Central Connectiuct State in New Britain. CIAC PLAYOFF RANKINGS: CLASS...
wiltonbulletin.com
Route 9 north reopens after crash in Newington
NEWINGTON — Authorities responded to a rollover motor vehicle crash along Route 9 that closed the left lane earlier Friday evening, officials said. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. between Exits 29 and 30, according to the state Department of Transportation. Connecticut State Police said troopers were called...
wiltonbulletin.com
New Haven's Desmond Claude playing key role as freshman for Xavier men's basketball team
PORTLAND, Ore. — When Desmond Claude committed to the Xavier men's basketball team back on Jan. 20, the New Haven product figured his lengthy recruiting process was over, and that he'd be playing for coach Travis Steele for the foreseeable future. Less than two months later, Steele was fired...
