Pittsburgh, PA

Warmer afternoons expected with dry conditions leading up to Thanksgiving

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Warmer afternoons are expected along with dry conditions leading up to a nice Thanksgiving Day.

Turkey Day will start cold around the freezing mark, but temperatures will jump to the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Rain showers will develop for Black Friday shopping, you will need the umbrella at times as you are out and about throughout the day.

The holiday weekend will also feature the chance for wet weather, as of now the bulk of the precipitation looks to come late Saturday night and Sunday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on the travel forecast around the holiday weekend.

