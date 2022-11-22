ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
TheDailyBeast

Hiker Dies in Zion National Park After Husband Desperately Tried to Get Help

A woman died in Zion National Park Wednesday after becoming dangerously cold and showing signs of hypothermia, authorities said. The National Park Service said the 31-year-old woman and her husband, 33, started a permitted 16-mile trip through the Narrows section of the Utah park on Tuesday night. The couple became “dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia,” with the husband leaving his wife to get help. Park rangers found the man early on Wednesday, where he was being helped by other visitors. When search and rescue team members found the woman, other visitors were already on the scene administering CPR. But first responders tragically determined the woman was deceased. Her death comes after another hiker died in the Narrows in August after being swept away by flash flooding.Read it at New York Post
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park

Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
click orlando

What animal is that? Trail cams give people deep glimpse of wildlife in woods

Animal observing at a zoo or aquarium are popular activities for many, but some have decided to take it to a new level. In spots throughout the country, people have placed trail cams deep in the woods to capture videos of animals and what they are doing. Whether animals are...

