Bald Eagle Handed Rude Awakening Trying To Eat A Tiny Crab, Gets A Big Claw To The Face
We all know Bald Eagles as the kings of the skies here in North America. They’re relentless hunters, yet also graceful, majestic birds that are willing to do whatever they can to provide for both themselves and their eaglets. We’ve seen a number of wild videos featuring Bald Eagles,...
Video shows mountain lion attacking leashed dog
A horrifying scene played out in a residential Los Angeles neighborhood where a mountain lion pounced on and killed a leashed dog.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
Hiker finds strange green 'crystals' on branches in New York forest
The striking color is actually created by a type of fungus, which grows on exposed wood and leaves a distinctive stain
Hikers Capture Wild Footage Of Mountain Lion Pouncing On A Deer At Big Bend National Park
Talk about an insane wildlife encounter. A group of hikers in Big Bend National Park in Brewster County, Texas, were walking down Pinnacles Trail, when they spotted a mountain lion only a few yards away from them. The mountain lion gazed at the startled hikers, before quickly turning its attention...
Missing hiker in Olympic National Park not expected to survive, family says
SEATTLE — An overdue hiker who went missing in Olympic National Park is presumed dead. Laura Macke, 35, was reported missing Nov. 2. She was hiking alone in the national park and had a backcountry permit for Oct. 30-31. Macke’s family said Thursday in a Facebook post that search...
Hiker Dies in Zion National Park After Husband Desperately Tried to Get Help
A woman died in Zion National Park Wednesday after becoming dangerously cold and showing signs of hypothermia, authorities said. The National Park Service said the 31-year-old woman and her husband, 33, started a permitted 16-mile trip through the Narrows section of the Utah park on Tuesday night. The couple became “dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia,” with the husband leaving his wife to get help. Park rangers found the man early on Wednesday, where he was being helped by other visitors. When search and rescue team members found the woman, other visitors were already on the scene administering CPR. But first responders tragically determined the woman was deceased. Her death comes after another hiker died in the Narrows in August after being swept away by flash flooding.Read it at New York Post
‘Prickly visitor’ clinging to railing at Alaska national park has rangers myth busting
“A porcupine, aka Needle Beaver, has approximately 30,000 quills on its body. (Not a hugger. We repeat. Not. A. Hugger.)”
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
Kayak Fisherman Gets Dragged Up & Down The River Before Landing A 350-Pound Sturgeon
Catching a fish that is bigger then your boat is an impressive feat. The fish has the advantage the whole time… especially in something as light as a kayak. Sturgeon are such a cool fish, and the Fraser River certainly produces some beauty Sturgeon like this 10.5 footer. CTV...
Travellers are flocking to a stunning beach with crystal clear water to find a man-made rockpool hidden along its colourful rugged shoreline
Beach lovers have discovered an incredible man-made pool carved into a seaside cliff made of candy-coloured striped rock. The dreamy Rock Pool sits on the southern end of Aslings Beach on the Sapphire Coast near the coastal town of Eden in New South Wales, three hours and fifteen minutes' drive south-east of Canberra.
What animal is that? Trail cams give people deep glimpse of wildlife in woods
Animal observing at a zoo or aquarium are popular activities for many, but some have decided to take it to a new level. In spots throughout the country, people have placed trail cams deep in the woods to capture videos of animals and what they are doing. Whether animals are...
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New York
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New York but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg. Keep reading to learn more.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
Scary Encounter With Bears in Glacier National Park Is Nail-Biting
Luckily the hikers did exactly what they were supposed to do in this situation.
