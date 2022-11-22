A woman died in Zion National Park Wednesday after becoming dangerously cold and showing signs of hypothermia, authorities said. The National Park Service said the 31-year-old woman and her husband, 33, started a permitted 16-mile trip through the Narrows section of the Utah park on Tuesday night. The couple became “dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia,” with the husband leaving his wife to get help. Park rangers found the man early on Wednesday, where he was being helped by other visitors. When search and rescue team members found the woman, other visitors were already on the scene administering CPR. But first responders tragically determined the woman was deceased. Her death comes after another hiker died in the Narrows in August after being swept away by flash flooding.Read it at New York Post

