Netflix Record $15M First Week Of ‘Glass Onion’: What It Means For Box Office, Streaming & How It Came To Be
Over the 5-day Thanksgiving stretch, Netflix’s one week sneak preview of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery buried all new and old major studio adult counterprogramming with an estimated $13.3M over 5-days for what is projected to be a $15M first week by Tuesday. Far and away, this is the best theatrical launch ever for a Netflix pre-streaming movie, last year‘s Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot action title Red Notice being arguably their best with a $1.25M-$1.5M 3 day opening; that pic being their most watched worldwide at 364M-plus hours. Glass Onion‘s 3-day of $9.3M is the 10th-best for a title...
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
Bernie Sanders Calls Out Amazon, Bezos in Black Friday Message to Workers
Protests were organized worldwide by labor activists on Black Friday to push for better working conditions and wages, among other demands.
Candles take the brunt in gore-free production of Titus Andronicus
Eight years after a stomach-churning, splatter-fest production of Titus Andronicus led to some audience members fainting, Shakespeare’s Globe is to ask how do you generate a similar murderous horror in a more intimate, candle-lit space?. The solution? The candles get bumped off. Jude Christian’s forthcoming production of Shakespeare’s goriest,...
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
ARMYs React to J-Hope’s Lollapalooza Vlog: ‘Nothing Short of World Class’
ARMYs got a closer look at J-Hope's Lollapalooza performance with his YouTube vlog. Here's what BTS fans are saying about the historic solo concert.
The Rise of Celeb Children Publicly Slamming Their Parents
Is social media to blame for the surge in celebrity children calling out their parents? We asked experts for the truth behind famous family feuds.
Irene Cara, Singer of 'Fame' and 'Flashdance,' Dead at 63 Years Old
The cause of Cara's death is currently unknown, according to her publicist.
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Top U.S. Fashion Moments
As Kate and William head to Boston, Newsweek looks at the royals' best U.S. fashion moments; from Diana and Meghan in New York to Kate in California.
Today's Wordle #526 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, November 27 Puzzle
Struggling to solve today's Wordle? Newsweek is on hand with some hints to help get you over the line.
'As a Dating Expert—I See 3 Ways Cost-of-Living Rises Hurt Relationships'
Psychotherapist James Earl reveals how the cost-of-living impacts couples during the dating process.
Twitter's New Check Mark Verification System: What We Know
The new system will implement a series of different-colored checks in an effort to combat impersonations.
