Over the 5-day Thanksgiving stretch, Netflix’s one week sneak preview of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery buried all new and old major studio adult counterprogramming with an estimated $13.3M over 5-days for what is projected to be a $15M first week by Tuesday. Far and away, this is the best theatrical launch ever for a Netflix pre-streaming movie, last year‘s Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot action title Red Notice being arguably their best with a $1.25M-$1.5M 3 day opening; that pic being their most watched worldwide at 364M-plus hours. Glass Onion‘s 3-day of $9.3M is the 10th-best for a title...

19 MINUTES AGO