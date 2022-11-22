ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

MPs criticise rules allowing them to claim expenses for Christmas parties

By David Hughes
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHGKh_0jJddi4H00

The watchdog responsible for MPs’ expenses has been criticised for being “naive” and “irresponsible” by allowing claims for Christmas parties.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) has told MPs for the first time they can expense the cost of food and drink for Christmas staff parties to taxpayers, although alcohol will not be covered.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds suggested the expenses watchdog had been a “little bit naive” putting out such guidance.

The guidance wasn't made by MPs and yet we will be pilloried for it

Jess Phillips

He told Times Radio: “ People have not been asking for this. I don’t think anyone will use it.

“This is our regulator … the independent body that runs the MPs’ expenses system, which is a system for staff and rent of your office and all of that kind of stuff, you know, being a little bit naive, to be honest, because if they publish stuff like this, you will get a story like this.

“I understand why people cover it in this way but I doubt anyone will be using it. People will not have been asking for it. And (maybe) Ipsa need to be a bit more savvy in terms of how they present what they’re doing on this.”

Labour frontbencher Jess Phillips – in a post on Twitter retweeted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly – said Ipsa had been “irresponsible”.

“Just want to say no one asked for this, no one I know will use it” she said.

“The guidance wasn’t made by MPs and yet we will be pilloried for it. I think it’s really irresponsible to issue this guidance as if MPs have been clamouring for it when I’ve literally never heard anyone do that.”

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said the expenses watchdog had “missed the mood of the age”.

The senior Tory told TalkTV: “I think it’s bonkers, frankly.”

The guidance issued by Ipsa, first reported by the Daily Mail, said: “MPs can claim the costs of food and refreshments for an office festive event under the discretion allowed as ‘hospitality’.

“As with all claims, value for money should be considered and all claims will be published in the usual manner.

“No claims are allowed for alcohol.”

MPs can also claim the cost of “festive decorations for their office”, Ipsa said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK Government blocking indyref2 as it knows it will lose, says SNP depute leader

The UK Government is “scared” of allowing a referendum on Scottish independence because it knows it will lose, the depute leader of the SNP has said.Keith Brown made the claim in the same week the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for another independence vote without express consent from Westminster.With no such consent forthcoming, Nicola Sturgeon announced she will press ahead with plans to treat the next national poll – likely a general election – as a de facto referendum.Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Mr Brown said the UK Government fears it could lose Scotland if it...
The Independent

The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain

When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
The Independent

Voices: Why are politicians unwilling to acknowledge the truth about migration?

Today’s immigration figures show the highest levels of net migration since records began, at about half a million over the year to June. Overwhelmingly, this reflects rising inflows from outside the EU. Unsurprisingly, this has already generated some hysterical reactions from the usual suspects. However, given trends in visas over the period analysed, it’s not a great surprise. Record immigration is driven by special factors, not least the reopening of travel and the economy post-pandemic, and inflows from Ukraine (and to some extent Hong Kong). Moreover, the ONS has also changed its mind about what happened during the...
The Independent

Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets

Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
The Independent

‘Leaders have gone silent’: Malala calls for UK to help oppressed Afghan women

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has called on the UK Government to “step forward more boldly” in their support for Afghan women living under the Taliban.The 25-year-old Pakistani activist, who was shot at by the Taliban for supporting girls’ education, accused world leaders of going “silent” as she addressed the Action for Afghanistan rally opposite Downing Street, central London, on Sunday afternoon.The protest came as part of a campaign aimed at sparking renewed focus on Afghan women and girls becoming increasingly oppressed by the Taliban, which took over the country after the withdrawal of Western troops last year.Addressing the crowd, Ms...
The Independent

Pay deals to match inflation are unaffordable, minister warns as strikes loom

Public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are “unaffordable”, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said, raising the chances of a winter of strikes going ahead.The Cabinet minister said on Sunday there “simply isn’t the money” to meet the demands of workers preparing to take industrial action but hinted at progress in talks over rail strikes.Mr Harper indicated a change in the mandate for negotiations and said pay rises could come if rail workers accept reforms, after holding “positive” talks with Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch.Nurses are set to stage their first UK-wide strike...
The Independent

Manston asylum seekers with suspected diphtheria ‘moved around UK’ as cases rise

Home secretary Suella Braverman is under more pressure following a report that dozens of asylum seekers with suspected diphtheria were moved from Manston to hotels around the UK.Officials are expected to confirm on Monday that the number of cases of the highly contagious bacterial infection has risen to about 50, amid concerns about the spread of the disease.More than 70 suspected cases of diphtheria were seen among the migrants who have been moved from the processing facility in Kent to hotels around the country in recent weeks, according to The Sunday Times.Jim McManus, president of the Association of Directors...
The Independent

Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes

My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
The Independent

Dominic Raab insists he always ‘behaved professionally’ despite bullying claims

Dominic Raab has insisted he “behaved professionally at all times” despite facing growing claims of bullying.The deputy prime minister told Sky News on Thursday that he looks forward to dealing with the allegations “fully and transparently”.It comes after the BBC reported that civil servants who worked for Mr Raab are preparing to file formal bullying complaints. Rishi Sunak has appointed senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC to investigate two formal complaints made last week over Mr Raab’s behaviour, but No 10 says the prime minister still has full confidence in him.And Mr Raab also insisted it was “entirely legitimate” and...
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘contracted diphtheria overseas’ despite overcrowding

The dozens of asylum seekers who have contracted diphtheria had the highly-contagious disease before arriving in the UK, a Cabinet minister has said after the death of a man held at the Manston processing centre.Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the infections present an “extremely low risk” to the wider public despite migrants being moved from crowded facilities to hotels around the country.He defended the Government’s handling of people who have crossed the Channel in small boats, ahead of officials being expected to confirm that the number of infections has risen to about 50.The Home Office said the death of a...
The Independent

UK’s trade export growth slower than EU, US and G7 countries under Tories

Britain’s export growth has fallen well behind that of other major countries, including Germany and the US, since the Tories came to power, new analysis shows.Figures collated by the House of Commons Library show that UK trade exports grew just 24.4 per cent between 2010 and 2021, representing the lowest rate of growth among G7 countries except for that of Japan.The EU averaged export growth of 35.5 per cent during the same period, while the US saw a 37 per cent boost and Germany averaged 34.5 per cent – all substantially better than the UK. That’s despite a high-profile...
The Independent

Union leaders warned 'there simply isn't the money' to meet pay rise demands

Transport secretary Mark Harper warned union leaders there "simply isn't enough money" to meet pay rise demands.Harper spoke about ongoing strikes across rail, health, and postal services with Sky's Sophy Ridge this morning (27 November) about the realistic outcomes of disruption towards Christmas."We want to try and give all the workers in the public sector who work very hard decent pay rises, but they can't be inflation-busting pay rises," he said."There simply isn't the money to pay for those given the context."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitMick Lynch says train strike talks with transport secretary were ‘positive’Mick Lynch jokes he won’t talk to GB News during press conference: ‘Is Farage here?’
The Independent

Dyslexic M&S worker wins payout after being sacked over mistakes in emails

A dyslexic Marks and Spencer worker has won more than £50,000 after losing her job following concerns about mistakes in her emails.Rita Jandu, who worked for the company for more than two decades, struggled to read and write lengthy messages and preferred to communicate using bullet points.She was “singled out” by bosses who selected her for redundancy for appearing to rush her work and repeated inaccuracies in her emails and other written work, a hearing was told.The tribunal ruled M&S managers ignored the impact her dyslexia had on her work including her ability to concentrate and communicate.Ms Jandu has now...
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy