TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar , with money and documents stolen.

Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.

She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.

“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.

“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”

USMC 4ever
5d ago

not sorry..a western woman going to the middle east is ASKING for trouble.. learn something about their backwards culture and not what you want to believe about these terrorists

Jessica Blaze
5d ago

Don't blur their face, let the world know who would rob someone on live tv

Blare Willy
5d ago

Ya no way in the world would I go to anything in those countries… just asking for it

