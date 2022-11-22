TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar , with money and documents stolen.

Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.

She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.

“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.

“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”

