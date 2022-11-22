Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has taken the retail world by storm, thanks in large part to its impressive array of benefits for merchants and enhanced customer experiences. PYMNTS research found that in 2021, 13.5% of consumers used BNPL services within the prior year, and another 44.7% know that it is an option even if they have not personally partaken. Nearly two-thirds of consumers say they are more likely to shop at stores that offer BNPL, and roughly two-thirds said that BNPL allows them to make purchases more frequently.

