Read full article on original website
Related
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
Kenya Eyes Taxes on Crypto, Digital Wallets
With 8.5% of its population now owning cryptocurrencies, Kenya is reportedly considering taxing crypto exchanges, digital wallets and transactions. Legislators in the African country are now considering the Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that would change the country’s laws and regulate and tax the digital currency trade, Business Daily reported Monday (Nov. 21).
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
Thunes’ ‘Pay the World’ Vision Now Includes WeChat’s 1.3B Users
Thunes has teamed up with China’s Tencent Financial Technology, allowing members of the Thunes network to send payments to the 1.3 billion users on Tencent’s Weixin service. The collaboration makes Thunes the first payment infrastructure network to connect with the Chinese company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 22)...
As RTP Turns 5, Matching Experience to Expectation Is the Challenge
The customer experience encompasses all of the touch points that customers take advantage of when interacting with a company’s employees, assets or operations — including and especially the payment experience. By streamlining and modernizing their payment experience through digital tools and future-fit investments, companies can provide a better,...
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
Paymob and Foodics Team on POS Tech for Egyptian Restaurants
Cairo-based FinTech Paymob and Riyadh-based restaurant technology provider Foodics announced that they have partnered to provide point-of-sale (POS) devices to the hospitality sector in Egypt. The new partnership will integrate Paymob’s POS devices into Foodics’ cloud-based restaurant management system, enabling businesses using the platform to expand their acceptance of card...
PayUp Receives $5M Line of Credit to Factor Invoices for SMBs
Early payment solutions provider PayUp, a Rex company, has received a $5 million line of credit from private working capital finance company nFusion Capital and said this would allow it to factor $50 million in invoices. Both PayUp and nFusion Capital focus on small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the...
Real Life Lessons Remain as the Payments World Goes Digital
The pandemic-fueled rise of online shopping and its hyper adoption across all commerce categories has made “adapt or die” the calling card for emergent card payment solutions everywhere. At the same time, it has become imperative for merchants to evolve their transaction-focused fundamentals from the ground up and...
US Retailers Increase In-Store Security Measures
Facing brazen and widely reported thefts, retailers are deploying a variety of new deterrents while also balancing these measures with the need to maintain an inviting shopping environment for consumers. The deterrents include installing surveillance systems, putting more items behind glass, using steel cables to lock products to shelves and...
SaaS Startup Taktile Nets $20M to Expand FinTech Services
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Taktile has raised $20 million in Series A funding to grow its platform that helps insurance companies, lenders and others in the financial industry make automated decisions. The firm will use the new capital to further develop the capabilities of its product and accelerate its expansion across...
Document Data Extraction Gains Automated Smarts for a Range of Use Cases
Digital transformation at the local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) might sound a bit like colonizing Mars. Still, a range of innovations in document automation is changing that mentality and breathing fresh life into informational upgrades ranging from government agencies to commercial enterprises. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our...
PYMNTS Intelligence: The Advantages and Challenges of BNPL for Merchants
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has taken the retail world by storm, thanks in large part to its impressive array of benefits for merchants and enhanced customer experiences. PYMNTS research found that in 2021, 13.5% of consumers used BNPL services within the prior year, and another 44.7% know that it is an option even if they have not personally partaken. Nearly two-thirds of consumers say they are more likely to shop at stores that offer BNPL, and roughly two-thirds said that BNPL allows them to make purchases more frequently.
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
Grocers See Connected Recipes as Tool to Drive Q4 Spending
As consumers settle in for a chilly winter at home, supermarkets are ramping up their stable of connected recipes to not only capture an uptick in cooking but to drive spending, increase basket size, boost loyalty and swipe share from restaurants. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest grocer. The...
Apollo Teams With Figure to Launch Blockchain-Based Fund
Apollo Global Management said it plans to offer a new fund on a public blockchain as it deepens its relationship with the FinTech Figure. According to a Bloomberg News report Tuesday (Nov. 22), Apollo and Hamilton Lane are launching investment operations via a platform on Figure, using a blockchain technology called Provenance. Figure CEO Mike Cagney told Bloomberg the offering will be part of Apollo’s digital asset strategy.
CFO: Stay Vigilant About Costs and Churn - Even When Things Look OK
With migrant workers consistently sending money home, the business of remittances tends to be more resilient than most during tough economic times. Even so, Zepz CFO Robert Mitchell told PYMNTS that doesn’t mean they can stand still or take their eye off competitors or price-conscious customers who constantly shop for a cheaper or faster alternative.
9 in 10 CFOs Focused on Payments Automation and Transformation
The benefits of streamlining and modernizing the payment experience through digital tools and forward-looking investments appear to have sunken in. New research shows nine out of 10 chief financial officers surveyed by PYMNTS said their companies were either investing in payments digitization already or have plans to do so in the future.
Uber Taps Rapid Delivery Partner Zapp to Drive Cross-Platform Spending
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies announced Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it is partnering with the British 20-minute convenience delivery app Zapp to offer the latter’s products on the Uber Eats marketplace in Central London. “We’re excited to partner with Zapp to offer round the clock convenience as one of the...
56% of Consumers Say Storing Payment Info With Retailers Improves Checkout
Manually entering credit card information for each online purchase is such a source of friction and irritation that more than half of consumers are setting their security concerns aside and choosing to store their payment credentials with retailers. The findings come from the new study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0