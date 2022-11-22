Read full article on original website
Growing Engagement and Offers Speed Omnichannel Future of ‘Car as Wallet’
Cars went from conveyances to expressions of individuality in the 20th century, and as the connected car trend builds in this century, they’re becoming a rolling retail store with embedded payments, enabling consumers to buy services from inside a car on a transactional basis. Speaking with Ali Almakky, global...
Real Life Lessons Remain as the Payments World Goes Digital
The pandemic-fueled rise of online shopping and its hyper adoption across all commerce categories has made “adapt or die” the calling card for emergent card payment solutions everywhere. At the same time, it has become imperative for merchants to evolve their transaction-focused fundamentals from the ground up and...
Why ‘Every Single Business’ Will Soon Be Using Embedded Payments
Embedded finance — where financial products and payments pop up in any number of consumers’ daily activities — is now an expectation, a “need to have” for banks and enterprises. Deirdre McClure, chief customer officer at Treasury Prime, told PYMNTS that the demand for seamless...
SaaS Startup Taktile Nets $20M to Expand FinTech Services
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Taktile has raised $20 million in Series A funding to grow its platform that helps insurance companies, lenders and others in the financial industry make automated decisions. The firm will use the new capital to further develop the capabilities of its product and accelerate its expansion across...
Best Buy Says Customers Lack Urgency But Are Hungry for Joy
Fighting a highly promotional environment for consumer electronics, Best Buy sees holiday shopping patterns this year returning to some pre-pandemic norms. Reviewing FY23 third quarter financials on a Tuesday (Nov. 22) earnings call, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry noted year-over-year sales declines across most product categories, adding that the largest impact to the slump in sales came from computing and home theater.
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
Paymob and Foodics Team on POS Tech for Egyptian Restaurants
Cairo-based FinTech Paymob and Riyadh-based restaurant technology provider Foodics announced that they have partnered to provide point-of-sale (POS) devices to the hospitality sector in Egypt. The new partnership will integrate Paymob’s POS devices into Foodics’ cloud-based restaurant management system, enabling businesses using the platform to expand their acceptance of card...
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
Kenya Eyes Taxes on Crypto, Digital Wallets
With 8.5% of its population now owning cryptocurrencies, Kenya is reportedly considering taxing crypto exchanges, digital wallets and transactions. Legislators in the African country are now considering the Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that would change the country’s laws and regulate and tax the digital currency trade, Business Daily reported Monday (Nov. 21).
CFOs Ditch Paper to Prioritize Digital Payments
Through the past few years, companies have proven a level of resilience that scarcely seemed imaginable when the pandemic shook the globe. Businesses had to examine internal processes urgently to ensure continuity as we all sheltered in place. Robert Johnson, senior vice president of payments at Corcentric, told PYMNTS that...
Brands Turn to Global Digital Currency Networks to Drive B2C Payout Innovation
As the need for faster, cheaper and efficient payouts increase, there is a huge demand from corporations needing to transfer value to end users and enable use cases ranging from loyalty, employee rewards, rebates, remittances and refunds. But according to Aron Alexander, CEO and founder at U.K.-based digital incentives platform...
Uber Taps Rapid Delivery Partner Zapp to Drive Cross-Platform Spending
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies announced Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it is partnering with the British 20-minute convenience delivery app Zapp to offer the latter’s products on the Uber Eats marketplace in Central London. “We’re excited to partner with Zapp to offer round the clock convenience as one of the...
Grocers See Connected Recipes as Tool to Drive Q4 Spending
As consumers settle in for a chilly winter at home, supermarkets are ramping up their stable of connected recipes to not only capture an uptick in cooking but to drive spending, increase basket size, boost loyalty and swipe share from restaurants. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest grocer. The...
Thunes’ ‘Pay the World’ Vision Now Includes WeChat’s 1.3B Users
Thunes has teamed up with China’s Tencent Financial Technology, allowing members of the Thunes network to send payments to the 1.3 billion users on Tencent’s Weixin service. The collaboration makes Thunes the first payment infrastructure network to connect with the Chinese company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 22)...
PayUp Receives $5M Line of Credit to Factor Invoices for SMBs
Early payment solutions provider PayUp, a Rex company, has received a $5 million line of credit from private working capital finance company nFusion Capital and said this would allow it to factor $50 million in invoices. Both PayUp and nFusion Capital focus on small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the...
US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance
Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
Expense Management Platform Qashio Raises $10M to Accelerate Saudi Expansion
The Dubai-based FinTech Qashio announced on Tuesday (Nov. 22) that it has raised $10 million in a seed round to accelerate its expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Participants in the round include One Way Ventures, MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, Sanabil 500 MENA, Nuwa Capital, Iliad Partners, Phoenix Investments,...
Will Stricter Nonbank Oversight Have Chilling Effect on FinTechs?
Even though nonbanks are just what the name implies, in the eyes of regulators, some say it might be easier to treat them as if they were. For FinTechs, that approach may have a bit of a dampening effect on efforts to offer banking and related services outside the realm of traditional lenders.
Apollo Teams With Figure to Launch Blockchain-Based Fund
Apollo Global Management said it plans to offer a new fund on a public blockchain as it deepens its relationship with the FinTech Figure. According to a Bloomberg News report Tuesday (Nov. 22), Apollo and Hamilton Lane are launching investment operations via a platform on Figure, using a blockchain technology called Provenance. Figure CEO Mike Cagney told Bloomberg the offering will be part of Apollo’s digital asset strategy.
Report: Binance CEO Turns to Middle East for Crypto Recovery
The founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week to raise money for a recovery fund to help the industry following the FTX collapse. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 22) report by Bloomberg News, sources close to the matter say Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and several deputies met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week.
