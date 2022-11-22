Senior goalkeeper Hannah Gardner high-fives her teammates during introductions on Senior Night against Columbia on November 5. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. The Crimson’s NCAA Tournament run came to a close on Friday, November 18 in Durham, N.C. as it fell 2-3 to a strong University of South Carolina squad after a late comeback surge fell short. Prior to the South Carolina game, they dominated the University of New Hampshire in a 2-0 victory in the first round of the tournament at home on Jordan Field in front of a packed house of a thousand fans.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO