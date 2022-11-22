Read full article on original website
'Altercation' leads to northwest Albany shooting
Nov. 26—ALBANY — Surprised clerks at the Homerun Foods store at 2722 Dawson Road told Albany police this week that Brandon Stroud came into the store with gunshot wounds to his leg and foot. Albany Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2700...
Valdosta police arrest suspect hiding in closet
Nov. 26—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man wanted on several criminal warrants after finding him hiding in an apartment closet. A 38-year-old Valdosta man is in custody on charges of two felony counts of aggravated stalking, felony robbery by sudden snatching, misdemeanor criminal trespass — damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass — unlawful purpose, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Valdosta man arrested after woman hit with crowbar
Nov. 26—VALDOSTA — A man was arrested after striking a woman with a crowbar, mid-afternoon, on a city street. At nearly 4 p.m., Nov. 22, several officers responded to a call that a man was assaulting a woman on the 200 block of North Troup Street. A caller...
