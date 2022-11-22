Read full article on original website
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
Will Stricter Nonbank Oversight Have Chilling Effect on FinTechs?
Even though nonbanks are just what the name implies, in the eyes of regulators, some say it might be easier to treat them as if they were. For FinTechs, that approach may have a bit of a dampening effect on efforts to offer banking and related services outside the realm of traditional lenders.
El Salvador Forges Ahead With Crypto Regulation
Legislators in El Salvador are considering a bill that would regulate digital securities, a sign the Central American nation is proceeding with plans to issue bonds backed by bitcoin even as citizens turn away from the country’s crypto experiment. That’s according to a report Wednesday (Nov. 23) by CoinDesk,...
US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance
Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
FTX’s First Day in Court: ‘Personal Fiefdom of Sam Bankman-Fried’
Almost a full two weeks after first filing for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX finally held its first-day motion requests on Tuesday (Nov. 22). The hearing took place in Wilmington, Delaware, the traditional city where corporate bankruptcy cases are heard. Presided over by Judge John T....
Kenya Eyes Taxes on Crypto, Digital Wallets
With 8.5% of its population now owning cryptocurrencies, Kenya is reportedly considering taxing crypto exchanges, digital wallets and transactions. Legislators in the African country are now considering the Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that would change the country’s laws and regulate and tax the digital currency trade, Business Daily reported Monday (Nov. 21).
CFO: Stay Vigilant About Costs and Churn - Even When Things Look OK
With migrant workers consistently sending money home, the business of remittances tends to be more resilient than most during tough economic times. Even so, Zepz CFO Robert Mitchell told PYMNTS that doesn’t mean they can stand still or take their eye off competitors or price-conscious customers who constantly shop for a cheaper or faster alternative.
Stifel CEO Calls on SEC to Extend Customer Protection to Crypto
To restore customer confidence in the cryptocurrency industry after the fall of crypto exchange FTX, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should apply its Customer Protection Rule to crypto, Stifel Financial CEO Ron Kruszewski said. This would ensure that customers’ funds aren’t comingled, the head of the wealth management and...
Can Outsourced Treasury Solutions Ease Rising Concerns About Liquidity?
Liquidity is front and center — not just because of cryptocurrency. To be sure, the recent FTX disaster in the crypto space has been bringing the term “liquidity” to everyone’s lips as traders pull their bitcoin off exchanges, trading platforms file for bankruptcy, and worries mount that other crypto-focused firms will do the same.
Physics of the FTX Bubble: Hot Air Rises Fastest
Fraud is often obvious in retrospect, and as the dust around a scandal settles, it is often easy to point fingers at the failings of those actors who could have done better. The implosion of once-popular crypto exchange FTX and its press-friendly CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), along with his deputies at Alameda Research, shows that, ultimately, blame should — and does — lie with the individual. Especially when that individual treats his or her company like their own “personal fiefdom,” as SBF has been accused of doing.
EU Regulators Lobbied to Address Big Tech Cloud Market Abuse
The big three cloud service providers — Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud — account for nearly three-quarters of the European cloud market, according to data published by Synergy Research Group. And although all three companies have been subject to various EU antitrust investigations over the...
ASIC: Block Earner Ran Unlicensed Crypto Investments
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has sued the FinTech company Block Earner for allegedly offering cryptocurrency investments without a license. “Block Earner offered a range of fixed-yield earning products based on crypto-assets under the names USD Earner, Gold Earner and Crypto Earner (collectively, the earner products),” the regulator said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) news release.
Apollo Teams With Figure to Launch Blockchain-Based Fund
Apollo Global Management said it plans to offer a new fund on a public blockchain as it deepens its relationship with the FinTech Figure. According to a Bloomberg News report Tuesday (Nov. 22), Apollo and Hamilton Lane are launching investment operations via a platform on Figure, using a blockchain technology called Provenance. Figure CEO Mike Cagney told Bloomberg the offering will be part of Apollo’s digital asset strategy.
FTX Ties to Farmington State Bank in US Are Probed
One of the assets that have come to light during the bankruptcy of FTX is reportedly a stake in a U.S.-licensed bank, which it owns through a subsidiary. Farmington State Bank in the state of Washington — which now goes by the name Moonstone Bank online — became tied to FTX in March when the crypto exchange’s sister company Alameda Research invested $11.5 million in FBH, the bank’s parent company, The New York Times reported Wednesday (Nov. 23).
Crypto Brokerage Genesis Tries to Raise Funds and Eyes Bankruptcy
Cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis has reportedly said it may file for bankruptcy if it doesn’t raise at least $1 billion in new funding. The firm has been struggling to raise cash for its lending unit and has so far failed to raise what it needs, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 22), citing unnamed sources.
Vista Equity Wants to Take Coupa Software Private
Business spend management software company Coupa Software is reportedly considering a sale to private equity investor Vista Equity as investment climate continues to fluctuate globally. In a Wednesday (Nov. 23) Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, it was revealed that representatives from Vista met with Coupa and are...
FDA approves most expensive drug yet at $3.5 million per dose
The FDA has just approved the most expensive drug on the market to date. The drug, known as Hemgenix ,costs $3.5 million per dose and is administered to patients with the rare disorder hemophilia B.
UK Finance Ministry Nixes Veto Proposal Over Regulators
A proposal that would have allowed Britain’s finance ministry to overturn decisions made by financial regulators has been removed from a bill that is now moving through Parliament. This “intervention power” had been proposed in October by U.K. financial services minister Andrew Griffith but was delayed this month and...
Crypto Exchanges Not Immune to Bitcoin’s Freefall
As bitcoin trades below $16,000 and through another key psychological barrier, investors and observers can only wonder, What’s next?. While round numbers tend to serve as shorthand for traders’ and investors’ confidence — or lack of it — the FTX meltdown is proving to be a recurring nightmare that is calling into question any number of crypto business models.
