Fraud is often obvious in retrospect, and as the dust around a scandal settles, it is often easy to point fingers at the failings of those actors who could have done better. The implosion of once-popular crypto exchange FTX and its press-friendly CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), along with his deputies at Alameda Research, shows that, ultimately, blame should — and does — lie with the individual. Especially when that individual treats his or her company like their own “personal fiefdom,” as SBF has been accused of doing.

3 DAYS AGO