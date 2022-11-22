Read full article on original website
Related
As RTP Turns 5, Matching Experience to Expectation Is the Challenge
The customer experience encompasses all of the touch points that customers take advantage of when interacting with a company’s employees, assets or operations — including and especially the payment experience. By streamlining and modernizing their payment experience through digital tools and future-fit investments, companies can provide a better,...
What SMBs Need to Know About Accepting Crypto
Back in October — in what seems a lifetime ago in the cryptocurrency world — PYMNTS and BitPay’s “Shopping With Cryptocurrency” study found that “tech-driven” consumers, representing roughly 15% of all consumers and 22% of past or present cryptocurrency holders, are the most likely to transact with it.
Paymob and Foodics Team on POS Tech for Egyptian Restaurants
Cairo-based FinTech Paymob and Riyadh-based restaurant technology provider Foodics announced that they have partnered to provide point-of-sale (POS) devices to the hospitality sector in Egypt. The new partnership will integrate Paymob’s POS devices into Foodics’ cloud-based restaurant management system, enabling businesses using the platform to expand their acceptance of card...
SaaS Startup Taktile Nets $20M to Expand FinTech Services
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Taktile has raised $20 million in Series A funding to grow its platform that helps insurance companies, lenders and others in the financial industry make automated decisions. The firm will use the new capital to further develop the capabilities of its product and accelerate its expansion across...
56% of Consumers Say Storing Payment Info With Retailers Improves Checkout
Manually entering credit card information for each online purchase is such a source of friction and irritation that more than half of consumers are setting their security concerns aside and choosing to store their payment credentials with retailers. The findings come from the new study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
Social Security Schedule: When Can You Get Your Next Payments After November?
While the broad strokes of Social Security have been in place since 1934, the program is ever-evolving. In fact, some changes, such as the cost-of-living adjustment, are made every year, while others,...
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
Will Stricter Nonbank Oversight Have Chilling Effect on FinTechs?
Even though nonbanks are just what the name implies, in the eyes of regulators, some say it might be easier to treat them as if they were. For FinTechs, that approach may have a bit of a dampening effect on efforts to offer banking and related services outside the realm of traditional lenders.
CFOs Ditch Paper to Prioritize Digital Payments
Through the past few years, companies have proven a level of resilience that scarcely seemed imaginable when the pandemic shook the globe. Businesses had to examine internal processes urgently to ensure continuity as we all sheltered in place. Robert Johnson, senior vice president of payments at Corcentric, told PYMNTS that...
Growing Engagement and Offers Speed Omnichannel Future of ‘Car as Wallet’
Cars went from conveyances to expressions of individuality in the 20th century, and as the connected car trend builds in this century, they’re becoming a rolling retail store with embedded payments, enabling consumers to buy services from inside a car on a transactional basis. Speaking with Ali Almakky, global...
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
US Retailers Increase In-Store Security Measures
Facing brazen and widely reported thefts, retailers are deploying a variety of new deterrents while also balancing these measures with the need to maintain an inviting shopping environment for consumers. The deterrents include installing surveillance systems, putting more items behind glass, using steel cables to lock products to shelves and...
MENA Platforms Leverage Social Commerce to Appeal to Connected Consumers
In Egypt’s eCommerce market, two retail models sit side by side. On the one hand, there are the big players, which provide a reliable service and wide range of products but have limited appeal beyond a small contingent of predominantly urban consumers who are already used to shopping online.
Uber Taps Rapid Delivery Partner Zapp to Drive Cross-Platform Spending
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies announced Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it is partnering with the British 20-minute convenience delivery app Zapp to offer the latter’s products on the Uber Eats marketplace in Central London. “We’re excited to partner with Zapp to offer round the clock convenience as one of the...
AirTank Launches eCommerce Platform for Healthcare and MedTech Sectors
Healthcare-focused eCommerce consulting agency AirTank has launched an eCommerce platform built exclusively for the healthcare and medical technology sectors. The new CareCart platform is designed to meet the specific needs of these industries and to comply with rules and regulations that govern them, AirTank said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) press release.
Mirakl Taps Cluster’s Billion-Product eCommerce Database
Cluster, a data provider for marketplaces and online retailers that has compiled a catalog of over a billion products, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it has forged a strategic partnership with the French eCommerce marketplace software provider Mirakl. Cluster’s tools and features will now be available to marketplaces using...
9 in 10 CFOs Focused on Payments Automation and Transformation
The benefits of streamlining and modernizing the payment experience through digital tools and forward-looking investments appear to have sunken in. New research shows nine out of 10 chief financial officers surveyed by PYMNTS said their companies were either investing in payments digitization already or have plans to do so in the future.
CFO: Stay Vigilant About Costs and Churn - Even When Things Look OK
With migrant workers consistently sending money home, the business of remittances tends to be more resilient than most during tough economic times. Even so, Zepz CFO Robert Mitchell told PYMNTS that doesn’t mean they can stand still or take their eye off competitors or price-conscious customers who constantly shop for a cheaper or faster alternative.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0