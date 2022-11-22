Read full article on original website
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
Will Stricter Nonbank Oversight Have Chilling Effect on FinTechs?
Even though nonbanks are just what the name implies, in the eyes of regulators, some say it might be easier to treat them as if they were. For FinTechs, that approach may have a bit of a dampening effect on efforts to offer banking and related services outside the realm of traditional lenders.
Real Life Lessons Remain as the Payments World Goes Digital
The pandemic-fueled rise of online shopping and its hyper adoption across all commerce categories has made “adapt or die” the calling card for emergent card payment solutions everywhere. At the same time, it has become imperative for merchants to evolve their transaction-focused fundamentals from the ground up and...
Vista Equity Wants to Take Coupa Software Private
Business spend management software company Coupa Software is reportedly considering a sale to private equity investor Vista Equity as investment climate continues to fluctuate globally. In a Wednesday (Nov. 23) Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, it was revealed that representatives from Vista met with Coupa and are...
What SMBs Need to Know About Accepting Crypto
Back in October — in what seems a lifetime ago in the cryptocurrency world — PYMNTS and BitPay’s “Shopping With Cryptocurrency” study found that “tech-driven” consumers, representing roughly 15% of all consumers and 22% of past or present cryptocurrency holders, are the most likely to transact with it.
PayUp Receives $5M Line of Credit to Factor Invoices for SMBs
Early payment solutions provider PayUp, a Rex company, has received a $5 million line of credit from private working capital finance company nFusion Capital and said this would allow it to factor $50 million in invoices. Both PayUp and nFusion Capital focus on small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the...
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
SaaS Startup Taktile Nets $20M to Expand FinTech Services
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Taktile has raised $20 million in Series A funding to grow its platform that helps insurance companies, lenders and others in the financial industry make automated decisions. The firm will use the new capital to further develop the capabilities of its product and accelerate its expansion across...
Why ‘Every Single Business’ Will Soon Be Using Embedded Payments
Embedded finance — where financial products and payments pop up in any number of consumers’ daily activities — is now an expectation, a “need to have” for banks and enterprises. Deirdre McClure, chief customer officer at Treasury Prime, told PYMNTS that the demand for seamless...
MENA Platforms Leverage Social Commerce to Appeal to Connected Consumers
In Egypt’s eCommerce market, two retail models sit side by side. On the one hand, there are the big players, which provide a reliable service and wide range of products but have limited appeal beyond a small contingent of predominantly urban consumers who are already used to shopping online.
Thunes’ ‘Pay the World’ Vision Now Includes WeChat’s 1.3B Users
Thunes has teamed up with China’s Tencent Financial Technology, allowing members of the Thunes network to send payments to the 1.3 billion users on Tencent’s Weixin service. The collaboration makes Thunes the first payment infrastructure network to connect with the Chinese company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 22)...
CFO: Stay Vigilant About Costs and Churn - Even When Things Look OK
With migrant workers consistently sending money home, the business of remittances tends to be more resilient than most during tough economic times. Even so, Zepz CFO Robert Mitchell told PYMNTS that doesn’t mean they can stand still or take their eye off competitors or price-conscious customers who constantly shop for a cheaper or faster alternative.
9 in 10 CFOs Focused on Payments Automation and Transformation
The benefits of streamlining and modernizing the payment experience through digital tools and forward-looking investments appear to have sunken in. New research shows nine out of 10 chief financial officers surveyed by PYMNTS said their companies were either investing in payments digitization already or have plans to do so in the future.
AirTank Launches eCommerce Platform for Healthcare and MedTech Sectors
Healthcare-focused eCommerce consulting agency AirTank has launched an eCommerce platform built exclusively for the healthcare and medical technology sectors. The new CareCart platform is designed to meet the specific needs of these industries and to comply with rules and regulations that govern them, AirTank said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) press release.
56% of Consumers Say Storing Payment Info With Retailers Improves Checkout
Manually entering credit card information for each online purchase is such a source of friction and irritation that more than half of consumers are setting their security concerns aside and choosing to store their payment credentials with retailers. The findings come from the new study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored...
Digital Payments Are Transforming the Face of Grocery
As connected technologies increasingly make their way into the grocery industry, digital payments both in stores and online are changing the way consumers engage with merchants. Overall, in-store shopping remains far and away how most consumers are purchasing their groceries, but its share of total grocery purchases is slipping, according...
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
PYMNTS Intelligence: The Advantages and Challenges of BNPL for Merchants
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has taken the retail world by storm, thanks in large part to its impressive array of benefits for merchants and enhanced customer experiences. PYMNTS research found that in 2021, 13.5% of consumers used BNPL services within the prior year, and another 44.7% know that it is an option even if they have not personally partaken. Nearly two-thirds of consumers say they are more likely to shop at stores that offer BNPL, and roughly two-thirds said that BNPL allows them to make purchases more frequently.
Brands Turn to Global Digital Currency Networks to Drive B2C Payout Innovation
As the need for faster, cheaper and efficient payouts increase, there is a huge demand from corporations needing to transfer value to end users and enable use cases ranging from loyalty, employee rewards, rebates, remittances and refunds. But according to Aron Alexander, CEO and founder at U.K.-based digital incentives platform...
