Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has named the locations for the football state championship games. Kenan Stadium at UNC in Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium at N.C. State in Raleigh will serve as the two host locations for the four state championship games. The 2A and 4A games will be played in Chapel Hill, while the 1A and 3A games will be played in Raleigh.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO