Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
Johnston County gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening inside a gas station in Johnston County. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. The person killed was an employee of the gas station,...
Girl dies from hit-and-run crash in Raleigh; police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 12-year-old girl hit by a vehicle in a Raleigh hit-and-run has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road. Raleigh police said the girl was trying to cross the road near the 6500 block of Hillsborough...
Durham preps for 'The Bullpen,' new social district allowing for alcohol to-go
DURHAM, N.C. — The city of Durham’s new social district is set to take effect next week. “The Bullpen” is set to take effect Thursday, Dec. 1. It will allow for people to drink beer, wine or cocktails from participating businesses within the newly-created downtown social district from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
One person hospitalized, 10 people displaced after house fire in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The American Red Cross is helping about 10 people find temporary housing after a Saturday morning fire at a split-level home, according to the Durham Fire Department. The fire department said one person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and back pain after Durham firefighters arrived around...
Drive safe: More deer on highways due to mating season
If you’ve noticed more deer on the highways that’s because It’s mating season—with a busy holiday travel weekend underway. If you happen to get into a deer-related crash, it could take a very long time to get your car fixed; repairs will cost you a minimum of 5 thousand dollars.
321 Coffee to open new store in Durham, expanding jobs for people with disabilities
DURHAM, N.C. — A local coffee shop and roaster that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is expanding its inclusive workforce from its Raleigh base to its first location in the heart of downtown Durham. The new shop for 321 Coffee is located at 300 Morris St.,...
RDU preparing for single-day record of nearly 60K passengers
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sunday marks the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It means many people will head home after celebrating the beloved holiday with family and friends. Leaders at Raleigh-Durham International Airport said earlier this week that they expect 59,628 passengers on Sunday. Sunday's total could break the...
Raleigh stores still packed on Black Friday as shoppers adjust approach for inflation
RALEIGH, N.C. — Record-breaking inflation has forced us all to rethink how we spend. Black Friday shopping included. In Raleigh's Village District, some shoppers have revamped their approach to gift giving this year. It didn't start out that way, but some of these stores were packed by this afternoon...
'He's become part of the family here': Cosmo the black lab serves as Durham Fire Department's emotional support animal
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham fire station is taking a unique approach to helping firefighters. When firefighters return from a call and come back to Fire Station 13 at 2901 South Miami Blvd., a 2-year-old black lab named Cosmo helps them with the trauma they’ve just seen. “He’s...
Raleigh winner has 180 days to claim $1.8 million lottery jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone has won the $1.8 million Carolina Cash 5 jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing, becoming the third largest win in the history of the game. The lucky winner purchased a $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh through the lottery’s Online Play program. To...
NCHSAA board will consider phasing in 35-second shot clock over 3 years
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors will consider phasing in a shot clock for high school basketball in North Carolina during its regular meeting next week. Under the proposed plan submitted by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association, a 35-second shot clock would...
New Bern was able to establish the run against Rolesville: HSOT Postgame
Moneydown Football's Devin Masone said the running attack from New Bern was too much for Rolesville to handle defensively as the Bears claimed a 70-34 win in the fourth round of the playoffs.
Locations set for football state championships; UNC, NC State will host
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has named the locations for the football state championship games. Kenan Stadium at UNC in Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium at N.C. State in Raleigh will serve as the two host locations for the four state championship games. The 2A and 4A games will be played in Chapel Hill, while the 1A and 3A games will be played in Raleigh.
(12) Millbrook outlasts (1) Hillside in 4A quarterfinal, 19-14
Durham, N.C. — The 12-seed Millbrook Wildcats went to Durham and knocked off the top-seeded Hillside Hornets 19-14 in the 4A Eastern regional semifinal on Friday night. Running back Xavier Pugh scored all three of his team's touchdowns in the winning effort. It was apparent early that these two...
Seventy-First came out on fire against Terry Sanford: HSOT Postgame
The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley said Seventy-First came out fast against Terry Sanford en route to a 38-13 win in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.
Herring scores 7 TDs, (2) New Bern rolls over (11) Rolesville 70-34 to reach 4A East final
New Bern, N.C. — No. 2 seed New Bern turned in an offensive performance for the ages on Friday that included seven touchdowns from Aronne Herring, as the Bears rolled over No. 11 seed Rolesville 70-34 to reach the 4A East regional final. With the victory, New Bern (14-0,...
New Bern coach Torrey Nowell says Aronne Herring is one of NC's best players: HSOT Postgame
New Bern's Aronne Herring scored seven touchdowns in the Bears' 70-34 win over Rolesville in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night. Head coach Torrey Nowell joined Nick Stevens & T.J. Thorpe on the HighSchoolOT Postgame Show to discuss the win and Herring's performance.
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
