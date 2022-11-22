ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Drive safe: More deer on highways due to mating season

If you’ve noticed more deer on the highways that’s because It’s mating season—with a busy holiday travel weekend underway. If you happen to get into a deer-related crash, it could take a very long time to get your car fixed; repairs will cost you a minimum of 5 thousand dollars.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

RDU preparing for single-day record of nearly 60K passengers

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sunday marks the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It means many people will head home after celebrating the beloved holiday with family and friends. Leaders at Raleigh-Durham International Airport said earlier this week that they expect 59,628 passengers on Sunday. Sunday's total could break the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Locations set for football state championships; UNC, NC State will host

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has named the locations for the football state championship games. Kenan Stadium at UNC in Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium at N.C. State in Raleigh will serve as the two host locations for the four state championship games. The 2A and 4A games will be played in Chapel Hill, while the 1A and 3A games will be played in Raleigh.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

