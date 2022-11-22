Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Fred Perry Taps Pro-Ject for Three Heritage-Inspired Record Decks
In time for the holidays, Fred Perry has revealed an all-new, dual-branded record player, made in collaboration with turntable innovators Pro-Ject. The collaboration pays homage to Fred Perry’s heritage, with three state-of-the-art turntables based on the brand’s iconic colorways: Marron/White/Ice, White/Ice/Navy and Black/Champagne. Crafted with the finest details, the Fred Perry-branded device is a hybrid version of two of Pro-Ject’s most popular turntables: the Essential and the Debut. Emblazoned with Fredy Perry’s 30 Leaf Laurel Wreath motif, the record player is completely original to the fashion label.
hypebeast.com
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
Scizor Inspires VØID's Latest Nike Air Force 1 Concept
Continuing to deliver uniquely functional takes on footwear designs, sneaker customizer VØID has now returned with a new Pokémon concept. Focussing on the iconic Nike Air Force 1, the latest design is inspired by Scizor, the Generation II evolution of Scyther. Evolving when Scyther is traded while holding a Metal Coat, the bipedal, dual-type Bug/Steel insectoid Pokémon is known for its red, metallic exoskeleton, retractable forewings, and hind wings.
Captain America’s First Film Director Albert Pyun Dies at 69
Albert Pyun, who directed the first feature-length Captain America movie years before its Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation, died Saturday at 69, his family said in a statement. He had suffered multiple sclerosis and dementia in the years leading up to his death, and his wife Cynthia Curnan shared health updates through Facebook, where she confirmed his death. “I sat with him for his last breath that sounded like he was releasing the weight of the world,” she wrote, according to Variety. Pyun was known for his string of low-budget films, which were often sent directly to video. He garnered a reputation for cult films, including directing the 1990 Captain America, Cyborg, and Nemesis.Read it at Variety
hypebeast.com
Fels Spotlights LS GOMMA's Inventive Homeware Designs at TANK Magazine's London Gallery
Fels has partnered with modern design studio LS GOMMA to showcase a new collection of lighting, furniture and accessories inside TANK Magazine‘s Fitzrovia exhibition space in London. Questioning the existing typologies of homeware, LS GOMMA’s exhibition, titled Satellites, includes reinventions of the firm’s rubber and metal mesh designs, which...
hypebeast.com
Concepts Presents 130-Piece Surreality Collection
For well over a decade, Concepts and Nike SB have cemented themselves as champions of collaboration with their legendary “Lobster” Dunks. As they continue to write history with the introduction of 2022’s “Orange Lobster,” Concepts has prepared an immense 130-piece collection titled Surreality. When discussing the design for the duo’s SB Dunk collaboration this year, Concepts revealed it drew from surrealist art, especially the works of iconic Spanish artist Salvador Dalí who’s lobster-themed works have captivated audiences around the world.
hypebeast.com
Nike Wraps the Air Force 1 Low “Color of the Month” With Reptilian Textures
Has officially unveiled a new Air Force 1 Low addition to its long-running “Color of the Month” series. The classic silhouette looks simple at first glance with its all-white uppers, but that’s quickly contrasted by the leather reptilian overlays wrapped around the tip, heel and past the panel. Its white panel swoosh features an extra detailing of four stitched X-marks near the heel, with other branding hits found on the tongue tag, insole, midsole, heel and dubrae. The shoe rests on a white midsole and outsole, with matching laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
Studio Visits: Alfie Kungu
It’s often said that art mirrors life, and in the case of Alfie Kungu, the adage could not be more true. The painter’s effervescent and spirited character is unmistakably present in the brightly-colored, gestural strokes he’s come to be known by. Kungu’s artistic identity has been developed...
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at MSCHF Gobstomper "Sour Edition"
MSCHF has recently unveiled its latest new Gobstomper in “Sour Edition.”. The unique design sees the shoe constructed in multiple layers, only to reveal the colorful purple and green layers as the shoe gets worn down. The layers reveal to be the inside of the multi-layered Gobstopper, a keen reminder of the lawbreaker-filled childhood. The team now revisits the Gobstomper after debuting the silhouette earlier this year with a “Jimmy Fallon Edition.” The “Sour Edition” has instead begun with a primarily black presentation, featuring accents in neon green, purple and yellow.
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Reveals Pink Floyd-Inspired ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Cover
Metro Boomin is readying for the debut of his long-awaited sophomore LP Heroes & Villains. After delaying the project’s release last month due to sample clearance roadblocks, the hip-hop producer returned to tease a collaboration with Travis Scott and is showing off the cover art for the record, which will drop on December 2.
hypebeast.com
The adidas Forum Low Releases "Home Alone 2" Edition for the Holidays
Is gearing up for the holidays with a special release that pays homage to one of Hollywood’s staple Christmas movies of all-time. Specifically, it honors one of the most iconic holiday film characters from Home Alone 2. As a nod to the holiday season and Kevin’s misfortune in New...
hypebeast.com
Alexander McQueen's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Is Taking Tailoring to the Dark Side
Sarah Burton exquisitely distills Lee Alexander McQueen’s legacy into everything she touches under her helm as the Creative Director of Alexander McQueen, and Pre-Spring/Summer 2023‘s menswear array is nothing but quintessential of the House. Tailoring is sharp and traditional at first glance, but tweaks have been made to elements like the lapels, shoulders and waists to nip, tuck, accentuate, and oversize the blazers for a contemporary look. Likewise, the use of utilitarian dealing throughout PSS23 elevates conventional menswear into a darker realm, something we feel Mr. McQueen would be proud of.
hypebeast.com
IDA Is The New UK Label With Family Ties At Its Core
Spending his time working as a creative consultant for the likes of Nike and Chelsea FC while DJ’ing around the world, Jordan Vickors is a man who has his finger firmly on the pulse of contemporary culture. While still working as a creative consultant with his tribe over at...
hypebeast.com
Exclusive Preview of HBX’s Upcoming Holiday Drops
In anticipation of the festive season, HBX has curated an exclusive Holiday drop in collaboration with FDMTL, xVESSEL, Wacko Maria, and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro. Comprising apparel, sneakers, and homeware, the items will be launched every day at 10 a.m. EST at HBX for four consecutive days, starting from November 26.
hypebeast.com
Feng Chen Wang on Functionality and Deconstruction
After graduating from the Royal College of Art in London, Feng Chen Wang debuted her eponymous label in 2015 at the VFiles runway show for New York Fashion Week. Since then, her standout future-modern designs have warranted her spots on the LVMH Prize and Woolmark Prize shortlists, and recently led to several collaborative projects with the likes of Jordan Brand, Converse, and Levi’s. For her latest endeavor, Wang works with luxury winter specialist Canada Goose for a versatile Fall/Winter 2022 lifestyle collection.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 97 "Kiss My Air" Surfaces in Safari Prints
Back in 2017, debuted the “Kiss My Airs” campaign in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Max line. After launching a bright volt Nike Air Max 95 early last year, Nike now dresses its Air Max 97 in Tinker Hatfield‘s iconic safari prints — once inspired by the designer’s trip to the furniture store.
hypebeast.com
The Future Perfect to Debut 30 New Pieces at Design Miami
At this year’s Design Miami, The Future Perfect is set to present a new collection of collectible design pieces – from a loveseat that looks to be made from balloons to a ceiling lamp that looks like a starry sky. At the fair, the gallery will bring along...
hypebeast.com
Customers Receiving Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lost & Found" Covered in Mold
This past weekend, Nike‘s SNKRS app saw the highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found.” While many fans were excited to receive the take on the classic, some were met with disappointment due to an unusual defect. A small number of...
Comments / 0