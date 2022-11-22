Hollywood’s upcoming psychological thriller, Fear, is not for the faint of the heart. Described as not your typical horror film, Fear follows a group of friends on a weekend vacation that takes a dark turn very soon as they reach their remote getaway in a historic hotel. Each of the friends must face their deepest fear one by one, due to a powerful force in the hotel. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse of some of the types of fear in play. The clip shows the group sitting together as they go around naming what scares them most, unknowingly speaking into existence and manifesting the fear. The only way out alive is to fight away their worst nightmares as it comes to life.

16 HOURS AGO