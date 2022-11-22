Read full article on original website
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
Netflix Record $15M First Week Of ‘Glass Onion’: What It Means For Box Office, Streaming & How It Came To Be
Over the 5-day Thanksgiving stretch, Netflix’s one week sneak preview of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery buried all new and old major studio adult counterprogramming with an estimated $13.3M over 5-days for what is projected to be a $15M first week by Tuesday. Far and away, this is the best theatrical launch ever for a Netflix pre-streaming movie, last year‘s Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot action title Red Notice being arguably their best with a $1.25M-$1.5M 3 day opening; that pic being their most watched worldwide at 364M-plus hours. Glass Onion‘s 3-day of $9.3M is the 10th-best for a title...
James Cameron Reveals He Almost Did Not Cast Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet for 'Titanic'
With his upcoming Avatar sequel, director James Cameron recently took a trip down memory lane with GQ. The Oscar-winning filmmaker recalled the casting process of his iconic Titanic film and how he almost did not cast Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet for their titular roles. He explained that DiCaprio originally...
Antonio Banderas Thinks Tom Holland Could Be the Next Zorro
Antonio Banderas revealed that he has faith in Tom Holland as the next Zorro if the opportunity for him “to pass the torch” ever arose. Speaking to ComicBook, the actor explained that the acting style of Holland — who he did Uncharted with — is ” so energetic and fun,” adding, “He’s got this spark, too. Why not?”
Watch Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I. And More Star in 'Fear' Trailer
Hollywood’s upcoming psychological thriller, Fear, is not for the faint of the heart. Described as not your typical horror film, Fear follows a group of friends on a weekend vacation that takes a dark turn very soon as they reach their remote getaway in a historic hotel. Each of the friends must face their deepest fear one by one, due to a powerful force in the hotel. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse of some of the types of fear in play. The clip shows the group sitting together as they go around naming what scares them most, unknowingly speaking into existence and manifesting the fear. The only way out alive is to fight away their worst nightmares as it comes to life.
Simu Liu Responds to Quentin Tarantino's "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Comments
Earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino doubled down on his sentiments against Marvel Studios during his appearance on Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. Building on his previous comments, the iconic director blamed Marvel Studios for the decline in traditional movie stars. “Part of the Marvel-ization...
A Resurfaced Clip Shows Anthony Mackie Agreeing With Quentin Tarantino on “The Death of the Movie Star”
In the midst of all the press Quentin Tarantino received over his comments on the decline of movie stars due to the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood”, a clip of Anthony Mackie sharing similar sentiments with Tarantino has surfaced. Mackie, who stars as Sam Wilson, the one who Steve Rogers...
Everything Coming To Disney+ in December 2022
With November coming to an end, Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for December 2022. The final month of the year will see the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History, the TV series spinoff of the Nicolas Cage-starring franchise, along with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. New episodes of shows like Willow, Raven’s Home and The Santa Clauses are also set to join the streamer.
