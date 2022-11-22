ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

'They aren't making new farmland.' Wayne County group discusses threats to agriculture

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5wmb_0jJdYT6100

Approximately 25 members of the Agricultural Success Group and the Wayne County Commissioners gathered recently at the Administration Building in Wooster to discuss the future of local farmland.

Fielding questions was Julia Freedgood from the American Farmland Trust (AFT) in Washington, D.C.

“I don’t have a Ouija board or anything to tell the future of farming in America, but there are two competing forces here,” Freedgood said. “One is that agriculture is becoming increasingly concentrated and consolidated. Bigger and bigger farms are commanding more of the wealth in agriculture. On the other side, there is a huge demand for differentiated agriculture.”

Freedgood explained that 90% of farms are considered small to medium-sized. With the price of farmland at an all-time high, farmers have an economic incentive to sell their land — especially if the next generation isn’t interested in taking over the operation.

“When farmland becomes this expensive, it has a two-sided effect on agriculture,” she said. “It is tough to expand an existing farm, and it is tempting to sell out because you can make so much money.”

ATF recommendations for protecting agricultural resources

According to ATF statistics, between 2001 and 2016, 11 million acres of farmland were converted to urban use.

While there is no silver bullet solution to protecting agricultural resources, the AFT recommends the following actions:

  • Analyze and map agricultural land trends and conditions.
  • Adopt a suite of coordinated policies to protect farmland.
  • Support farm viability and access to land for future generations.
  • Plan for agriculture, not around it.
  • Save the best (land), but don’t forget the rest.

Freedgood said Wayne County farmland is 81% nationally significant — best suited to long-term, intensive crop production.

“When I tell others that Wayne County has some of the best farmland in the nation, this is what I am referring to,” said County Commissioner Sue Smail. “We need to consider agriculture’s economic impact on the county.”

According to the AFT, in Wayne County:

  • Agriculture accounts for 21% of the county economy or $1.2 billion.
  • Agricultural-related industries employ 9,242 people or 15% of the workforce.
  • There is a labor income of $580 million, or 20% of the total.
  • There are 3,700 farmers on more than 2,000 farms.

Wayne County is also No. 1 in the state for the market value of dairy and third for the total value of agricultural programs sold.

“As you can see, these numbers are significant and contribute in a major way to Wayne County’s overall economy,” Smail continued. “The Ag Success Team intends to use the information provided by Mrs. Freedgood and the American Farmland Trust to create action plans moving forward. It is inherent upon us to protect this land.”

While many factors affect the loss of farmland, the economic climate has a significant impact.

“It is very challenging to tell a farmer who is being offered $3 or $4 million for their land to keep living off of your Social Security check because we need farmland,” said Frank Becker of the Ohio State University Extension Office. “Once that farmland is gone, we won’t get that back; it is gone forever. I don’t know how to drive that point home to people outside of the agricultural community.

"They aren’t making new farmland,” he said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: 'They aren't making new farmland.' Wayne County group discusses threats to agriculture

Comments / 1

Related
Tree Hugger

Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm

More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Following Conviction, Who Becomes Mayor of Dover?

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The interim mayor of Dover Shane Gunnoe will continue to serve the term of suspended mayor Richard Homrighausen until his sentencing on January 17. Then there could be a couple of different city leaders. Homrighausen won’t be able to return to office...
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who famously stole $2.46 million from Stark County between 2003 and 2008 is once again accused of stealing from his employer. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is charging 51-year-old Vincent Frustaci of Canton with felony grand theft for taking $25,000 from customers and not turning it over to the Lake Township roofing company he was working for.
STARK COUNTY, OH
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end

Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD—The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM, on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., age 55, of Canton, was operating a...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
orbitmediaonline.com

Convenience store breaks ground

Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
NEW CONCORD, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy