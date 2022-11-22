Read full article on original website
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: chance of thunderstorms Nov 27
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to the possibility of overnight thunderstorms lasting into Sunday morning, November 27, and a slight chance of thunderstorms during the day on Sunday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather...
Dense fog advisory issued for Cobb and other GA counties for Saturday morning
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday morning, November 26, 2022. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of central and east.
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, November 26 to Friday December 2, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, November 26 to Friday December 2, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending November 23, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for Cobb County and statewide for the two-week period ending November 23, 2022. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5902451Moderately HighDecreasing.
Eight new businesses took out licenses with Cobb County over the past week
Here are the eight new businesses listed by Cobb County with licenses taking effect by Sunday November 27. This is far fewer than the norm (one report in October listed 60 new businesses over a one-week period), but it was also a short holiday week. We’ve edited out some of...
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin to present his annual State of the City December 1
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin will present his annual State of the City address at the Cobb Chamber’s Marietta Area Council Luncheon on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. The Chamber’s press release for the event introduced Tumlin as follows:. “Cobb County native Steve ‘Thunder’ Tumlin has served...
Marietta to hold public meeting on priorities for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
The City of Marietta will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, December 14, at 11 a.m., to discuss priorities for the city’s 2023-2027 Consolidated Plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The HUD Exchange describes the CDBG Program as follows:. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program...
