Cobb County, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: chance of thunderstorms Nov 27

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County due to the possibility of overnight thunderstorms lasting into Sunday morning, November 27, and a slight chance of thunderstorms during the day on Sunday. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, November 26 to Friday December 2, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, November 26 to Friday December 2, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending November 23, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for Cobb County and statewide for the two-week period ending November 23, 2022. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5902451Moderately HighDecreasing.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin to present his annual State of the City December 1

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin will present his annual State of the City address at the Cobb Chamber’s Marietta Area Council Luncheon on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. The Chamber’s press release for the event introduced Tumlin as follows:. “Cobb County native Steve ‘Thunder’ Tumlin has served...
MARIETTA, GA

